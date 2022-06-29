We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In a large-scale shopping center like On Nicol Shopping Center in Johannesburg, South Africa, there are many unique environments that require climate control specific to each space. These diverse environments are what made selecting the right HVAC system for the shopping center such a challenge. On Nicol Shopping Center primarily consists of a Pick N Pay supermarket, a liquor store, a pharmacy, a florist, a bakery, a pet store and a restaurant. Administrators at the facility were looking for a dependable HVAC system that could cater to each of these different environments and LG delivered with their Multi V VRF solution.