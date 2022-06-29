For larger spaces such as hallway and atriums or the open supermarket space, LG Air Handling Units (AHU) were implemented along with the Multi V 5 solution to provide large volumes of air with precision temperature control. A VRF system can be combined with AHUs to create what is known as an ‘Eco-package’, which delivers a solution that is easier to install and while providing a much larger system capacity. For the restaurant and conference rooms in the facility, old ammonia chillers were replaced with an LG Inverter Scroll Chiller that can be integrated with the existing ducted fan coil units. Along with reducing the overall system footprint, the LG inverter Scroll Chiller is equipped with the same LG Inverter Compressor found in the Multi V to provide higher part-load efficiency. The system is also capable of operating on heat mode to eliminate the need for additional electric or gas boilers.