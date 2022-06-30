Throughout Preethi Hospital, there are many special areas such as operation theaters, sterile areas and intensive care units that require specific conditions. Along with the Multi V system, LG AHUs with 2-stage filtration were installed to remove dangerous contaminants from the air in these parts of the hospital. The first filtration stage is able to eliminate particles at 10-20 microns and the second stage filters out particles as small as 5 microns in size. The AHUs also maintain positive pressure in these areas to provide a constant supply of fresh air and prevent cross-contamination. In addition, the Treated Fresh Air AHUs were installed to supply clean, fresh air to patient rooms and ensure a healthy recovery for the patients.