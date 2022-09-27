Every building is exposed to the elements of its environment, which also leaves the outdoor HVAC units exposed as well. Prolonged exposure to elements such as seawater mist and pollution causes severe corrosion to the heat exchanger of an HVAC system and profoundly impacts system efficiency and reliability. With Geneva Tower being located in close proximity to the sea, the facility’s HVAC units are vulnerable to corrosion due to salt-laden seawater mist exposure. LG Black Fin coating on the Multi V 5 heat exchanger provides strong protection from corrosive materials and the hydrophilic film decreases moisture buildup on the component. Not only does Black Fin technology ensure prolonged system efficiency but also extends the lifespan of the product.*



*Verification of corrosion resistance performance

- Declared by TUV Rheinland

- Test Method B of ISO21207

- Test condition : Salt contaminated condition + severe industrial / traffic environment (NO2 / SO2)