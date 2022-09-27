We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Small movements make big waves. This is precisely the case with the HVAC system project for the Geneva Tower project managed by LG Algeria. The 19-floor Geneva Tower is part of the larger DAHLI Towers project in Algiers and is one of the most remarkable landmarks in the area. DAHLI DEVELOPER, the owner of the building, required high efficiency for energy conservation, flexibility for convenient installation, and comprehensive system control to ensure the comfort of occupants. For this project, LG recommended the 284hp Multi V solution. Let’s take a look at how the LG Multi V was able to win over this customer in Algeria.