But LG did more than providing solutions for Kalina Mall. They worked closely with facility administrators and Aksios Engineering from the analysis and design stages all the way through system implementation and operation. LG also provides training and information resources through the LG Air conditioning Academy and offers comprehensive on-site support for trouble shooting and maintenance. This makes it possible to address and resolve nearly any issue with the system within 48 hours.



LG proved to be an innovative and dedicated partner for Kalina Mall to provide an optimal environment for shoppers and tenants while reducing energy consumption and costs. With both an advanced VRF solution in the Multi V and a flexible chiller solution in their Inverter Scroll Chillers, LG provided the total HVAC solution for this impressive shopping and exhibition complex.