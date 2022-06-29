We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Located in the far east of Russia, Vladivostok is a charming city that serves as one of the most important ports and transport hubs in Russia. The city is also host to one of the largest commercial shopping and exhibition complexes in the Russian Far East. Kalina Mall is a 102,000 square meter facility offering a wide range of spaces and environments for shoppers and tenant merchants. Large shopping facilities can present many challenges when implementing an HVAC system, but LG's experience has allowed them to provide Kalina Mall with the perfect solution to meet their business and climate needs.