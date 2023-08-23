Easily integrated with LG’s AWHP, the ESS offers an innovative and convenient way to maximize the efficiency of a home’s renewable energy use, and serves as a back-up power source in the case of blackouts. Surplus energy can be stored in the ESS battery and diverted to the AWHP’s integrated water tank during the daytime, when solar energy production is at its peak. In the evening, when energy consumption is typically high, the ESS utilizes the stored energy to provide hot water and to power home appliances, boosting energy efficiency and energy self-reliance. Should a power outage occur, the ESS can help to keep essential elements, such as heating, refrigeration and lighting, up and running. The energy surplus is stored in the ESS for later use, or sold to a contracted electricity provider.