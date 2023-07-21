Notably, the presence of Matthew Deane, a Thai star actor and new-generation entrepreneur, as a special guest added a touch of uniqueness to the occasion. Sharing valuable insights on the advantages of AI in the LG Multi V i with the attendees of the event, he successfully emphasized its potential benefits for businesses and entrepreneurs. Matthew shared his firsthand experience as an entrepreneur, highlighting the increasing necessity for businesses to enhance operational efficiency due to intense competition and rapidly changing consumer demands. He emphasized that AI advancement could play a vital role in responding to the needs of businesses nowadays, especially in terms of cost reduction and customer satisfaction. By leveraging AI effectively, businesses can foster sustainable growth and thrive in this dynamic market.