LG is also presenting the newest addition to its Therma V R32 Split lineup, the Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW series, at ISH 2023. The new models are more compact in size and lighter in weight than those from the original lineup, which makes them a good choice for smaller spaces and easier for HVAC technicians to install, as well. Because they have small capacities, Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW series solutions do not require a large amount of refrigerant to operate. As a result, the products’ indoor units are exempt from the minimum floor area requirements typically imposed on solutions employing R32 refrigerant. This translates to greater design flexibility and can further simplify the installation process.