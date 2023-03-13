Another energy efficient LG solution in the spotlight at ISH 2023, the Multi V™ i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system can be found in the company’s Commercial Solution booth. Equipped with LG’s highly evolved AI engine, the Multi V i improves energy savings by up to 24.7 percent* via AI Smart Care, which uses spatial and situational learning to adjust cooling and heating power. The solution also leverages LG’s AI Indoor Space Care to help maintain an even indoor temperature; automatically turning on the indoor units in a given area when occupants are detected, and turning them off again once the occupants have left.