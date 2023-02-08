1 Tested internally following KS Test Standard (KS B ISO 15042:2006) using 24 horsepower (HP) model Multi V i. Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature and actual environment.

2 Available settings are 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 decibels.

3 The Weather Information Locking Control can be used by connecting the AccuWeather app to the ThinQ server. Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature and actual environment.

4 15 percent increase in energy efficiency compared to LG Multi V 5 (8HP) according to Energy Efficiency Rating (EER). Tested by Eurovent using testing models ARUM080LTE6 (Multi V i) and ARUM080LTE5 (Multi V 5). Results may vary depending on usage environment.

5 Power consumption of model RPUX202X9E (Multi V i) reduced by 12 percent compared to model RPUW20GX9E (Multi V 5).

6 The Multi V i can provide reliable cooling operation in temperatures (outdoor) ranging from negative 15 to 52 degrees Celsius (dry-bulb) and can operate at the full capacity in temperatures as high as 43 degrees Celsius (dry-bulb). Based on LG Multi V i performance data in LG’s Product Data Book (PDB).

7 The Multi V i can provide reliable heating operation in temperatures (outdoor) ranging from negative 30 to 18 degrees Celsius (wet-bulb) and can operate at the full capacity in temperatures as low as negative 10 degrees Celsius (wet-bulb). Based on LG Multi V i performance data in LG’s PDB. Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature and actual environment.