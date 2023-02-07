One of the highlights of the HVAC booth is the LG Multi V™ i, an all-electric VRF cooling and heating solution equipped with the company’s AI Engine. The latest Multi V also boasts Edge computing architecture, intelligent operation based on real-time weather conditions as well as remote software and firmware upgradability. A next-generation VRF system, the Multi V i has a single refrigerant circuit that makes it possible to connect multiple indoor units to a single outdoor unit. Additionally, it provides options that help maximize energy efficiency and minimize operational costs, and is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. Offering engineers and building owners outstanding flexibility in terms of performance and design, the Multi V i is available in capacities from 6 to 44 tons and can be used in single or dual-frame modular configurations.