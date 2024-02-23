1 Tested by Korea Textile Inspection & Testing Research Institute (KOTITI) using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure the concentration of substances that cause water hardness (tap water) by comparing post-filter concentration with initial levels, resulting in 99.9 percent of removal of scaling induced by Calcium and Magnesium. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

2 Tested by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure filtration performance (residual chlorine in glass), optional filtration performance (water hardness) and dissolution stability. The results demonstrated a 100 percent removal rate for residual chlorine, 100 percent removal of water hardness, and compliance with dissolution safety standards. It is different from filtration for purifying drinking water. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

3 Reduces 99.999 percent of harmful bacteria in the water tank. Tested by Korea Textile Inspection & Testing Research Institute (KOTITI) and Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) using the HydroTower test model HY703RWAA measuring the number of bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Bacilluspneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae) in water under conditions of 20±5 degrees Celsius and 50± 10 percent humidity after the completion of the ‘humidifying water sterilization’ mode. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

4 Reduces 99.999 percent of ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 micrometers. Tested by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure the dust removal rate in Clean Turbo Mode under conditions of 23±1.0 degrees Celsius and 50±2.0 percent of room humidity. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.

5 Tested by LG Internal Lab using the HydroTower model HY703RWAA to measure the weight change of the humidification flow path after one hour of operating Turbo Humidification mode, then stopping the operation (Auto Drying) under conditions of 23±2 degrees Celsius and 50±10 percent humidity. Actual performance may vary based on the usage environment.