1 Therma V R290 cuts carbon emissions by up to 93 percent compared to a conventional boiler by using heat from the air as an energy source. Carbon emission rates are calculated for space heating only. Using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35 degrees Celsius temperature operation based on average temperatures in France. Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and the carbon intensity of the power sector in the EU in 2022, and 56.1 t-CO2/TJ is considered for calculation of CO2 emission of gas boiler.

2 According to the German Heat Pump Association, the annual CO2 emissions of heating systems vary significantly based on the power source. When a heat pump is powered by renewable energy, the emissions are as low as 0.09 tons, the least amount recorded, while using heat pumps powered by conventional energy results in emissions of 1.35 tons. (Exemplary figures from Germany, 2020; 4 persons, 200m2 flat and sourced from German Heat Pump Association, waermepumpe-bwp.de/co2-neutral-heizen/)

3 ThinQ Energy is an extensive feature of the LG ThinQ app. The name of the app and feature availability may vary depending on model and region.