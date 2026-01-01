UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
A large TV is placed on a living room wall decorated with a fireplace. The scenery of a mountain and a village is bright and vivid on the TV screen.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.
The TV is displaying a home screen with various content.
HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game
HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with the HGiG function compared to a conventional screen.
Thrilling Sports Experience
Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.
The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.
Bring the Cinema Home
The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.
On the TV screen, the movie is displayed with vivid colors and detail.
All Spec
AUDIO
AUDIO
Yes
Audio Output
20W
Woofer / per Channel Output
10W per Channel
Speaker System
2.0 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
Energy saving Mode
Yes
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
Energy Standard
Yes
PICTURE(DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Display Size
65
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
Number of CPUs
Quad
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
Auto Calibration
Yes
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
ThinQ
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Works with Hey Google
Yes (Differ by Region)
Home
Yes
AI Recommendation
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
App Store
Yes (App)
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Live Plus
Yes
Sports
Yes
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
Family Settings
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Home Office
Yes
Music Service
Yes
Matter
Yes
AI Concierge
Yes
Tips
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
OSD Language
Differ by region
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
Digital Recording
Yes
Time Shift
Yes