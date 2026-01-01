About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage
UHD Signage

UHD Signage

50UT801C
LG UHD Signage, 50UT801C
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • ThinQ AI
  • HGiG
  • Thrilling Sports Experience
  • Bring the Cinema Home
4K UHD Smart TV

A large TV is placed on a living room wall decorated with a fireplace. The scenery of a mountain and a village is bright and vivid on the TV screen.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.

The TV is displaying a home screen with various content.

HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with the HGiG function compared to a conventional screen.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.

Bring the Cinema Home

The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

On the TV screen, the movie is displayed with vivid colors and detail.

All Spec

AUDIO

  • Tips

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Woofer / per Channel Output

    10W per Channel

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

PICTURE(DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Size

    50

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HEVC

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Works with Hey Google

    Yes (Differ by Region)

  • Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • App Store

    Yes (App)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Live Plus

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Home Office

    Yes

  • Music Service

    Yes

  • Matter

    Yes

  • AI Concierge

    Yes

  • Tips

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • OSD Language

    Differ by region

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.