Outdoor

LG dış mekan LED bilgi ekranları; yüksek parlaklık, üstün dayanıklılık özellikleriyle her türlü dış mekan uygulaması için ideal ekran çözümlerini bir araya getiriyor.

DIŞ MEKAN LED

Stadyumlar dahil olmak üzere dış mekan uygulamaları ve dış mekan reklamları ve halka açık vitrinler için çeşitli kasa tasarımlarında mevcut çeşitli modeller.

LG LED Tabela ile alanınızı yeniden tanımlayın

Üstün resim kalitesi ve birinci sınıf güvenilirliği ile

LBS Stadyum

LBS DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE Standart

LBH Yüksek Parlaklık

LBS Stadyum

LBS Stadyum serisi, farklı stadyum türleri ve dış mekan uygulamaları için çeşitli formatlarda mevcuttur. Olağanüstü resim kalitesi ile güçlü performans sağlayacak şekilde tasarlanmış ve üretilmiştir.

LBS DOOH

LBS Yüksek Performanslı İnce serisi, çeşitli birinci sınıf dış mekan uygulamalarına uygun ince ünite kasası tasarımı ile birlikte gelmektedir.

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH serisi, dış mekan kurulumlarına uygundur ve enerji tasarruflu performansıyla kusursuz kurulum için alüminyum döküm ince gövdeye sahiptir. Reklam içeriğini oynatmak için ideal olan 4:3, 8:9 ve 16:9 çerçeve oranlarına göre yapılandırılabilir.

LBE Standart

LBE Standart serisi makul ve çok yönlü performans sunar. Kolay montaj ve bakım için çeşitli yaratıcı ve kullanıcı dostu tasarımlarda mevcuttur.

LBH Yüksek Parlaklık

LBH Yüksek Parlaklık serisi, yüksek parlaklık ve yüksek kontrast gerektiren sabit dış mekan kurulumları için tavsiye edilir. IP65 dereceli (ön/arka) hava koşullarına dayanıklı tasarımı sayesinde zorlu ortamlarda bile güvenilir performans sunar.

