A twin rotary compressor has at least three more components than a single rotary and the crankshaft’s framework is different. But what makes a twin rotary compressor so widely used? There are many advantages to a twin rotary compressor, but today we will discuss its merits in terms of reduced vibration.



As was discussed in the previous blog, the working principle of a rotary compressor is changing the volume and compressing. To change the volume of the compression chamber, the roller must rotate eccentrically; there is an eccentric component in the crankshaft to rotate the roller eccentrically. There is one problem caused by this eccentric component. Eccentricity literally means that the center is biased to one side, so vibration occurs when the center is not aligned.



All rotating bodies generate vibrations when they rotate. In particular, single rotary compressors vibrate a lot because there is an eccentric component in the rotating compression chamber. Product developers who use compressors invest a lot of resources in improving this vibration.



Does that mean the twin rotary compressor doesn’t have an eccentric? No, as you can see it has two eccentrics. Since there are two eccentrics, it is possible for the center to be aligned with the two eccentrics as above.



※ As a reference, the compressor is a part of the outdoor unit.

As mentioned earlier, a compressor compresses the low-temperature, low-pressure refrigerant gas from the evaporator and sends the high-temperature, high-pressure refrigerant gas to the condenser. The pipes in which the refrigerant flows in and out are called suction pipes and discharge pipes, respectively.