Enjoy a swim anytime of the year, with LG
With LG Electric Pool Heat Pump Scroll Compressors you can provide swimming comfort year round to your customers. Easily compatible as an OEM or replacement unit, you'll be able to quickly resolve issues in the field and bring a smile back to their faces. Plus, being all-electric, you can feel good about it being an eco-friendly alternative to gas while still delivering the dependable operation you’ve come to expect from LG.
Easy heating with 5-ton, B frame and 6-8 ton, R frame scroll compressors from LG
Our B and R frame compressors are optimized for pool or spa heat pump systems. Specifically, our by-pass and discharging reed valve technology built exclusively for this type of operation. And our externally located thermal protection provides precise discharging temperature control, easy maintenance access and our port sizes make them simple to install or replace other OEM compressors.
What makes LG scroll compressor technology better
Click to watch our video to discover in more detail why scroll compressor technology from LG is the right choice for pool or spa heat pump operations. It will help you understand LG’s scroll compressor solutions and our commitment to innovative technologies that boost reliability and performance.
