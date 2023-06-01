"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and

may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified,

decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission

from LG Electronics."

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact Prattco,

our official distributor of LG compressors in North America.