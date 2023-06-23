To get a better idea of the differences in compression mechanisms, let’s take a look at how both compressors co mpress the refrigerant.

In the case of a scroll compressor, the fixed scroll and orbiting scroll are interlocked and the orbiting scroll moves in a circular motion to compress the refrigerant flowing inside the wrap. In this manner, the temperature and pressure of the refrigerant is increased.



Whereas, a rotary compressor, the roller moves eccentrically inside the cylinder to change the volume of refrigerant.