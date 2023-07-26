Over the past few years, the heat pump market has shown record-breaking growth with over 3 million units sold in 2022 in Europe. New research has indicated that the European heat pump market is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2023 and 2032.

With the hike in gas prices and skyrocketing fuel prices coupled with Europe’s quest to minimize carbon emissions as a part of the Green Deal and REPowerEU plan; Europe’s policymakers have turned to heat pumps to replace conventional gas boilers and heaters. Heat pumps are the only long-term answer to the energy crisis and Europe’s aggressive zero carbon net neutrality campaign.

Europe will continue to be a promising market for heat pumps. In fact, lucrative offers and subsidies from regional governments in Europe for installing heat pumps is encouraging European consumers to change how they heat and cool their homes.