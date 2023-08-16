About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The Basics of a Reciprocating Compressor

Compressor & MotorBlog16/08/2023

Share this content.

The Parts of a Reciprocating Compressor with Texts

Q. What are the uses of a reciprocating compressor?

A Kitchen with a Refrigerator

 

 

A world without modern conveniences is difficult to imagine, and central to many of these conveniences are reciprocating compressors. Found in an array of household devices, reciprocating compressors work silently behind the scenes, often unnoticed, yet playing an integral role in our daily lives.

The secret behind your air conditioner's cooling function, your refrigerator's preservation capabilities, and even the functionality of some types of vacuum cleaners, is a reciprocating compressor. Reciprocating compressors are essential components that power these domestic devices. Their role involves taking in low-pressure gas, compressing it, and ejecting it at a higher pressure, a simple yet critical operation.

In this blog, we explore the unseen yet powerful influence of these compressors, delving into their operation, significance, and the vital role they play within various household devices. Get ready to uncover the mechanics of your everyday appliances, unmasking the little-known world of reciprocating compressors.

Q. What is a reciprocating compressor?

The Details of a Reciprocating Compressor

A reciprocating compressor, also known as a piston compressor, is a type of machine that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. The word "reciprocating" means "back and forth" which is the exact movement the pistons in this type of compressor make.

A reciprocating compressor has a cylinder and a piston. The piston moves back and forth inside the cylinder, helping to compress the gas. Here's a basic idea of how it works:

Working Mechanism of a Reciprocating Compressor

(Picture 1) The journey begins with the cylinder, the compressor's heart, where the refrigerant is compressed. Next is the Piston, the workhorse that creates pressure for the compressor to operate effectively.

(Picture 2) Then, there is the crankshaft that drives the piston's movement. Its rotation is converted into a linear motion driving the piston back and forth in a reciprocal motion.

(Picture 3) The connecting rod acts as the link between the crankshaft and the piston. It converts the rotational motion of the crankshaft into the linear motion of the piston.

(Picture 4) As the piston retreats within the cylinder, it creates a low-pressure area. In response to this pressure difference, the suction valve opens, allowing the refrigerant to flow into it.

(Picture 5) The piston then compresses the refrigerant raising its high pressure and temperature. The suction valve closes as the refrigerant is compressed. This prevents the compressed refrigerant from flowing back into the intake. Once the refrigerant reaches the desired pressure, the discharge valve opens, heading to the condenser where it releases the heat. And just like that, the cycle repeats itself. This efficient and rhythmic process delivers a consistent flow of high-pressure gas.

Reciprocating compressors are highly efficient and can achieve high pressure, making them suitable for various commercial and residential applications.

Q. What are the main applications of a reciprocating compressor?

Reciprocating compressors are used in a broad range of devices. Hermetic reciprocating compressors are the type most widely used in household appliances. Reciprocating compressors are commonly used in our freezers, refrigerators, air coolers and water-cooling equipment. They are popular for domestic applications because of their low maintenance cost and durability. In a household setting, these are commonly found in:

A Refrigerator and a Water Purifier

 

 

In each of these applications, the fundamental principle remains the same: the reciprocating compressor helps to manipulate the pressure and temperature of a gas, enabling the device to heat, cool, or dehumidify as required.

Conclusion

It's important to have a thorough understanding of the benefits and applications of any compressor before investing in it. Reciprocating compressors have low maintenance costs and the ability to generate high pressure. They are durable, affordable, and have a significant life span. Therefore, they are recommended for places where cost and durability are a concern.

At LG Compressor and Motor, we provide detailed information and professional knowledge so that businesses can select the right compressor for their specific needs such as optimized performance, cost-effectiveness, and reliability.

#Reciprocating Compressor#Howitworks#Compressor Technology#Tech Insight
Back to list

Products In This Article

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter Subscribe