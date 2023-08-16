(Picture 1) The journey begins with the cylinder, the compressor's heart, where the refrigerant is compressed. Next is the Piston, the workhorse that creates pressure for the compressor to operate effectively.



(Picture 2) Then, there is the crankshaft that drives the piston's movement. Its rotation is converted into a linear motion driving the piston back and forth in a reciprocal motion.



(Picture 3) The connecting rod acts as the link between the crankshaft and the piston. It converts the rotational motion of the crankshaft into the linear motion of the piston.



(Picture 4) As the piston retreats within the cylinder, it creates a low-pressure area. In response to this pressure difference, the suction valve opens, allowing the refrigerant to flow into it.



(Picture 5) The piston then compresses the refrigerant raising its high pressure and temperature. The suction valve closes as the refrigerant is compressed. This prevents the compressed refrigerant from flowing back into the intake. Once the refrigerant reaches the desired pressure, the discharge valve opens, heading to the condenser where it releases the heat. And just like that, the cycle repeats itself. This efficient and rhythmic process delivers a consistent flow of high-pressure gas.



Reciprocating compressors are highly efficient and can achieve high pressure, making them suitable for various commercial and residential applications.