As we learned above, the compression chamber compresses low-temperature, low-pressure refrigerant gas that passed through accumulator into high-temperature, high-pressure refrigerant gas



A rotary compressor compresses the refrigerant by changing its volume.



To understand the operation of a rotary compressor, let’s take a look at the pictures below.

In the first picture, the two circles are concentric, whereas in the second picture, the two circles are eccentric.



In the first figure, even if the inner circle rotates, the volume of space A does not change.

In the second picture, since the inner circle and the outer circle are eccentric, when the inner circle rotates, the volume decreases from space A to space A’ and the pressure rises.