431L French Door Fridge with InstaView in Black Steel Finish

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Promotion period: 1 January 2025 – 28 February 2025

To redeem your rebate and submit your contest entry, kindly fill in the online submission form

Redeem Now

CNY Promo Banner

CNY Promo Mechanics 2

CNY Promo Mechanics 2

Category

CNY Promo TV

  •

    OLED83C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 83 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM28,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED77G4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 77 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM27,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED77C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 77 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM24,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED65G4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM13,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED65C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM11,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED55C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 55 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM6,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED48C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 48 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM4,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED65B4PSA

    LG OLED AI TV B4 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM9,399

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED55B4PSA

    LG OLED AI TV B4 55 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM5,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 98QNED89TSA

    LG QNED89 AI TV 98 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM29,499

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 86QNED91TSA

    LG QNED91 MiniLED AI TV 86 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM17,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 65QNED91TSA

    LG QNED91 Mini-LED AI TV 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM8,299

    Learn More Buy Now

CNY Promo Soundbar

  •

    SC9S

    LG Soundbar C SC9S Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with WOW Symphony

    RM3,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S95QR

    LG S95QR 810W 9.1.5ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

    RM3,999

    Learn More

  • S90QY

    LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

    RM3,099

    Learn More

  • S65Q

    LG S65Q 420W 3.1ch High Res Audio soundbar with DTS Virtual:X

    RM1,399

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S40T

    LG S40T 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround

    RM799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • QP5

    LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer

    RM2,299

    Learn More Buy Now

  • SP8A

    LG SP8A 440W 3.1.2ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X

    RM1,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • SNH5

    LG SNH5 600W 4.1ch Sound Bar with DTS Virtual X & Bluetooth® Connectivity

    RM1,169

    Learn More Buy Now

CNY Promo Washer

  •

    FV1413H2BA

    13/8kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam+™

    RM4,199

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1411H3BA

    11/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™

    RM3,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1411H3B

    11/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™

    RM3,949

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1410H3P

    10/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™

    RM3,349

    Learn More Buy Now

  • F2724SVRW

    24kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

    RM5,399

    Learn More Buy Now

  • F2515STGW

    15kg Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

    RM3,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1414S3B

    14kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚

    RM3,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1412S3B

    12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚

    RM3,099

    Learn More Buy Now

YES Promo 3

CNY Promo Refrigerator

  •

    GN-B452PPFK

    493L Top Freezer Fridge in Clay Pink Finish

    RM2,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GN-C702HFCM

    547L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Metal Finish

    RM2,899

  •

    GN-C702HQCM

    547L Top Freezer Fridge in Beige

    RM2,999

  •

    GN-C702SGGM

    547L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Glass Finish

    RM3,199

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-B257KQJW

    635L Side-by-Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

    RM4,099

  •

    GC-L257KQKW

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Nature Beige Finish

    RM5,299

  •

    GC-L257CQEL

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Matte Black Finish

    RM5,099

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-M257CGFL

    694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in White Glass Finish

    RM5,699

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-V257CQFW

    655L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

    RM5,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-Q257CQFL

    655L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

    RM6,799

    Learn More

  • GC-X257CSES

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel Finish

    RM7,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-X257CQES

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

    RM8,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-B47FFQAB

    470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel

    RM3,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-B48FMGAH

    470L French Door Fridge with InstaView in Matte Black Finish

    RM3,999

  •

    GV-K25FFGEB

    612L French Door Fridge with InstaView in Black Steel Finish

    RM7,499

  •

    GC-V22FFQMB

    431L French Door Fridge with InstaView in Black Steel Finish

    RM5,999

    Learn More Buy Now

CNY Promo Vacuum

  •

    A9N-LITE

    LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Calming Green)

    RM1,699

    Learn More Buy Now

CNY Promo RAC

  •

    S3-Q09JARPA

    [2024] 1.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM2,549

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JARPA

    [2024] 1.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM3,089

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q18KLRPA

    [2024] 2.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM4,809

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q24K2RPA

    [2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM5,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q09JATPA

    [2024] 1.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM2,549

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JATPA

    [2024] 1.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM3,089

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q18KLTPA

    [2024] 2.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM4,809

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q24K2TPA

    [2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM5,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q09JAPPA

    [2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM2,269

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JAPPA

    [2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM2,639

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q18KLPPA

    [2024] 2.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM4,109

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q24K2PPA

    [2024] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM4,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q09WAPWL

    [2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner

    RM1,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JAPWL

    [2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner

    RM1,899

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C09HZCAA

    [2024] 1.0HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM1,199

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C12HZCAA

    [2024] 1.5HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM1,449

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C18HZCAA

    [2024] 2.0HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM2,249

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C24HZCAA

    [2024] 2.5HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM2,749

    Learn More Buy Now

CNY Promo WP

  •

    WD518AN.ABGRLML

    LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Calming Beige

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD518AN.ACMRLML

    LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Clay Mint

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD516AN.ANVRLML

    LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Calming Navy

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD516AN.ASLRLML

    LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Silver

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD516AN.AWHRLML

    LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, White

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD210MN

    LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection Water Purifier with Hot & Ambient Water, Calming Beige

    RM2,800

    Learn More Buy Now

CNY Promo AP

Back to category
Terms & Conditions Download Full Brochure