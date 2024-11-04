We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Promotion period: 4 November 2024 – 31 December 2024
To redeem your rebate and submit your contest entry, kindly fill in the online submission form
- TV
- Sound Bar
- Washer & Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Vacuum
- Air Conditioner
- Water Purifier
- Air Purifier
OLED83C4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV C4 83 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM28,999
-
OLED77G4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 77 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM27,999
-
OLED77C4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV C4 77 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM25,999
-
OLED65G4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM15,499
-
OLED65C4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV C4 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM13,299
-
OLED55C4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV C4 55 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM7,999
-
OLED48C4PSA
LG OLED evo AI TV C4 48 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM4,999
-
OLED65B4PSA
LG OLED AI TV B4 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM9,799
-
OLED55B4PSA
LG OLED AI TV B4 55 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM7,299
-
98QNED89TSA
LG QNED89 AI TV 98 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM29,499
-
86QNED91TSA
LG QNED91 MiniLED AI TV 86 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM17,999
-
65QNED91TSA
LG QNED91 Mini-LED AI TV 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
RM8,299
-
OLED77C3PSA
LG OLED evo C3 77 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM19,999
-
OLED65G3PSA
LG OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM15,199
-
OLED65C3PSA
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM10,499
-
OLED65A3PSA
LG OLED A3 65 inch Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM8,999
-
OLED55C3PSA
LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM7,499
-
OLED55A3PSA
LG OLED A3 55 inch Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM6,699
-
86QNED86SRA
LG QNED86 86 inch 4K Smart TV (2023)
RM15,999
-
86QNED81SRA
LG QNED81 86 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)
RM12,899
-
S95TR
LG S95TR 810W 9.1.5ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
RM3,699
-
S80QY
LG S80QY 480W 3.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
RM2,799
-
S70TY
LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
RM1,599
-
S60TR
LG S60TR 440W 5.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
RM1,399
-
SC9S
LG Soundbar C SC9S Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with WOW Symphony
RM3,999
-
S95QR
LG S95QR 810W 9.1.5ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced
RM3,999
-
S90QY
LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced
RM3,099
-
S65Q
LG S65Q 420W 3.1ch High Res Audio soundbar with DTS Virtual:X
RM1,399
-
S40T
LG S40T 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
RM799
-
QP5
LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer
RM2,299
-
SP8A
LG SP8A 440W 3.1.2ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X
RM1,999
-
SNH5
LG SNH5 600W 4.1ch Sound Bar with DTS Virtual X & Bluetooth® Connectivity
RM1,169
-
WT2116SHB
LG 21KG WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
RM12,899
-
WT1410NHEG
14/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
RM8,899
-
F2720RVTV
20/10kg Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™
RM5,999
-
F2515RTGB
15/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology
RM4,399
-
FV1413H2BA
13/8kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam+™
RM4,199
-
FV1411H3BA
11/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™
RM3,999
-
FV1411H3B
11/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™
RM3,949
-
FV1410H3P
10/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™
RM3,349
-
F2724SVRW
24kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™
RM5,399
-
F2515STGW
15kg Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™
RM3,599
-
FV1414S3B
14kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚
RM3,599
-
FV1412S3B
12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚
RM3,099
-
FV1412S3P
12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚
RM2,999
-
FV1450S4W
10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™
RM2,699
-
FV1409S4W
9kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™
RM2,299
-
RH10VHP2B
10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser
RM3,999
-
TV2724SV9K
24kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
RM3,499
-
TV2520SV7K
20kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
RM2,749
-
TV2518SV7K
18kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
RM2,499
-
TV2517SV3B
17kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
RM2,249
-
GC-B257SLVL
694L Side-by-Side Fridge in Silver Finish
RM4,299
-
GC-L257CQEL
674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Matte Black Finish
RM5,099
-
GC-M257CGFL
694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in White Glass Finish
RM5,699
-
GC-V257CQFW
655L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish
RM5,999
-
GC-Q257CQFL
655L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish
RM6,799
-
GC-X257CSES
674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel Finish
RM7,599
-
GC-X257CQES
674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish
RM8,799
-
GC-B47FFQAB
470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel
RM3,799
-
S3-Q09JARPA
[2024] 1.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror
RM2,549
-
S3-Q12JARPA
[2024] 1.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror
RM3,089
-
S3-Q18KLRPA
[2024] 2.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror
RM4,809
-
S3-Q24K2RPA
[2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror
RM5,599
-
S3-Q09JATPA
[2024] 1.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color
RM2,549
-
S3-Q12JATPA
[2024] 1.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color
RM3,089
-
S3-Q18KLTPA
[2024] 2.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color
RM4,809
-
S3-Q24K2TPA
[2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color
RM5,599
-
S3-Q09JAPPA
[2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
RM2,269
-
S3-Q12JAPPA
[2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
RM2,639
-
S3-Q18KLPPA
[2024] 2.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
RM4,109
-
S3-Q24K2PPA
[2024] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
RM4,799
-
S3-Q09WAPWL
[2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner
RM1,599
-
S3-Q12JAPWL
[2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner
RM1,899
-
S3-C09HZCAA
[2024] 1.0HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function
RM1,199
-
S3-C12HZCAA
[2024] 1.5HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function
RM1,449
-
WD518AN.ABGRLML
LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Calming Beige
RM3,200
-
WD518AN.ACMRLML
LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Clay Mint
RM3,200
-
WD516AN.ANVRLML
LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Calming Navy
RM3,200
-
WD516AN.ASLRLML
LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Silver
RM3,200