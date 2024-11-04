Promotion period: 4 November 2024 – 31 December 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  •

    OLED83C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 83 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM28,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED77G4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 77 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM27,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED77C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 77 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM25,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED65G4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM15,499

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED65C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM13,299

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED55C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 55 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM7,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED48C4PSA

    LG OLED evo AI TV C4 48 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM4,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED65B4PSA

    LG OLED AI TV B4 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM9,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED55B4PSA

    LG OLED AI TV B4 55 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM7,299

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 98QNED89TSA

    LG QNED89 AI TV 98 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM29,499

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 86QNED91TSA

    LG QNED91 MiniLED AI TV 86 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM17,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 65QNED91TSA

    LG QNED91 Mini-LED AI TV 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

    RM8,299

    Learn More Buy Now

  • OLED77C3PSA

    LG OLED evo C3 77 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM19,999

    Learn More

  • OLED65G3PSA

    LG OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM15,199

    Learn More

  • OLED65C3PSA

    LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM10,499

    Learn More

  • OLED65A3PSA

    LG OLED A3 65 inch Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM8,999

    Learn More

  • OLED55C3PSA

    LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM7,499

    Learn More

  • OLED55A3PSA

    LG OLED A3 55 inch Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM6,699

    Learn More

  • 86QNED86SRA

    LG QNED86 86 inch 4K Smart TV (2023)

    RM15,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 86QNED81SRA

    LG QNED81 86 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM12,899

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 75QNED81SRA

    LG QNED81 75 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM8,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 65QNED81SRA

    LG QNED81 65 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM5,299

    Learn More

  • 55QNED81SRA

    LG QNED81 55 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM4,299

    Learn More

  • 75QNED75SRA

    LG QNED75 75 inch 4K Smart TV (2023)

    RM7,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • 65QNED75SRA

    LG QNED75 65 inch 4K Smart TV (2023)

    RM4,299

    Learn More

  • 55QNED75SRA

    LG QNED75 55 inch 4K Smart TV (2023)

    RM3,699

    Learn More

  • 86UR8050PSB

    LG UR80 86 inch 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM9,699

    Learn More

  • 75UR8050PSB

    LG UR80 75 inch HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

    RM5,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  •

    SC9S

    LG Soundbar C SC9S Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with WOW Symphony

    RM3,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S95QR

    LG S95QR 810W 9.1.5ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

    RM3,999

    Learn More

  • S90QY

    LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

    RM3,099

    Learn More

  • S65Q

    LG S65Q 420W 3.1ch High Res Audio soundbar with DTS Virtual:X

    RM1,399

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S40T

    LG S40T 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround

    RM799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • QP5

    LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer

    RM2,299

    Learn More Buy Now

  • SP8A

    LG SP8A 440W 3.1.2ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X

    RM1,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • SNH5

    LG SNH5 600W 4.1ch Sound Bar with DTS Virtual X & Bluetooth® Connectivity

    RM1,169

    Learn More Buy Now

  •

    FV1413H2BA

    13/8kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam+™

    RM4,199

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1411H3BA

    11/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™

    RM3,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1411H3B

    11/7kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™

    RM3,949

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1410H3P

    10/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™

    RM3,349

    Learn More Buy Now

  • F2724SVRW

    24kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

    RM5,399

    Learn More Buy Now

  • F2515STGW

    15kg Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

    RM3,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1414S3B

    14kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚

    RM3,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1412S3B

    12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚

    RM3,099

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1412S3P

    12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚

    RM2,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1450S4W

    10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™

    RM2,699

    Learn More Buy Now

  • FV1409S4W

    9kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™

    RM2,299

    Learn More Buy Now

  • RH10VHP2B

    10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser

    RM3,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  •

    GN-B452PPFK

    493L Top Freezer Fridge in Clay Pink Finish

    RM2,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GN-C602HLCM

    516L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

    RM2,699

    Learn More

  • GN-C702HLCM

    547L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

    RM2,899

  •

    GN-C702SGGM

    547L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Glass Finish

    RM3,199

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-B257SLVL

    694L Side-by-Side Fridge in Silver Finish

    RM4,299

    Learn More

  • GC-L257CQEL

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Matte Black Finish

    RM5,099

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-M257CGFL

    694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in White Glass Finish

    RM5,699

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-V257CQFW

    655L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

    RM5,999

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-Q257CQFL

    655L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

    RM6,799

    Learn More

  • GC-X257CSES

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel Finish

    RM7,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-X257CQES

    674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

    RM8,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • GC-B47FFQAB

    470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel

    RM3,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  •

    A9N-LITE

    LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Calming Green)

    RM1,699

    Learn More Buy Now

  •

    S3-Q09JARPA

    [2024] 1.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM2,549

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JARPA

    [2024] 1.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM3,089

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q18KLRPA

    [2024] 2.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM4,809

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q24K2RPA

    [2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Mirror

    RM5,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q09JATPA

    [2024] 1.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM2,549

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JATPA

    [2024] 1.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM3,089

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q18KLTPA

    [2024] 2.0HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM4,809

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q24K2TPA

    [2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color

    RM5,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q09JAPPA

    [2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM2,269

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JAPPA

    [2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM2,639

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q18KLPPA

    [2024] 2.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM4,109

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q24K2PPA

    [2024] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

    RM4,799

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q09WAPWL

    [2024] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner

    RM1,599

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-Q12JAPWL

    [2024] 1.5HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner

    RM1,899

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C09HZCAA

    [2024] 1.0HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM1,199

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C12HZCAA

    [2024] 1.5HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM1,449

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C18HZCAA

    [2024] 2.0HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM2,249

    Learn More Buy Now

  • S3-C24HZCAA

    [2024] 2.5HP Lite Series Air Conditioner with Dual Sensing and Fast Cooling function

    RM2,749

    Learn More Buy Now

  •

    WD518AN.ABGRLML

    LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Calming Beige

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD518AN.ACMRLML

    LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Clay Mint

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD516AN.ANVRLML

    LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Calming Navy

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD516AN.ASLRLML

    LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Silver

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

  • WD516AN.AWHRLML

    LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, White

    RM3,200

    Learn More Buy Now

