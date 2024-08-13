About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

İç Mekan LED

Ofis, mağaza ya da alışveriş merkezi gibi iç mekanlarda sizi en iyi şekilde tanıtacak LG iç mekan LED ekranlarla hedef kitlenize etkileyici bir deneyim yaşatın.

ID_OLED_Hero_1461894550272_D

İÇ MEKAN LED

Çeşitli iç mekan uygulamaları için süper ince aralıktan standart iç mekan aralığına kadar tam model serisi.

ID_Main_Hero_D

Çift Taraflı Düz OLED Tabela

Mükemmel görüntü kalitesi ve devrim niteliğindeki ince tasarımı, ekran işlevselliğine sanatsal bir değer katıyor.

Çift Taraflı Düz OLED Tabela Daha fazla bilgi

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606

Optimum Kablosuz LED

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606

130" Hepsi Bir Arada LED Ekran

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1547021121344_1548217763536

LED Sinema

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1547021121344_1548217763536

Premium İnce Aralık

ID_LED-Signage_LAT240DT1_1547529584862

Renkli Şeffaf LED Film

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_06_M08_Fine-pitch_1520989704989

LAS İnce aralık

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAS-Standard-Series_1554448054694

LAS Standart

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Standard-Series_1554448070504

LAE Standart

ID_LED-Signage_features_01_M01_INDOOR-LED_1520988491219

İÇ MEKAN LED

Çeşitli iç mekan uygulamaları için süper ince aralıktan standart iç mekan aralığına kadar tam model serisi.

DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

 

İÇ MEKAN LED Daha fazla bilgi
ID_LED-Signage_features_01_M01_INDOOR-LED_1520988491219

DIŞ MEKAN LED

Stadyumlar dahil olmak üzere dış mekan uygulamaları ve dış mekan reklamları ve halka açık vitrinler için çeşitli kasa tasarımlarında mevcut çeşitli modeller.

DIŞ MEKAN LED Daha fazla bilgi
ID_LED-Signage_main_Banner_1553219014794

LG LED Signage ile alanınızı yeniden tanımlayın

Üstün resim kalitesi ve birinci sınıf güvenilirliği ile müşteri deneyimini zenginleştirin.

LG LED Signage ile alanınızı yeniden tanımlayın Daha fazla bilgi
Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+Müşteri Uygulaması

Referans çantası, OLED/LED/Video Wall konfigüratörü, kılavuz ve satış noktası iletişim bilgileri ile birlikte referanslar içeren en son üretim bilgilerini bulun.

LG C-Display+Müşteri Uygulaması Web Uygulamamızı Ziyaret Edin LG C-Display+Müşteri Uygulaması Uygulama İndirme Sayfasına Gidin