Pra.L WashPop 超聲波潔面儀組合優惠

官網限定 | 08/07/2024 - 31/07/2024

Pra.L WashPop
超聲波潔面儀組合優惠

*凡購買以下指定產品，於產品購買頁面 「追加產品」 選項中，

可以優惠價 $1,050 (會員價 $998) 加購 Pra.L WashPop 超聲波潔面儀 BCP2A

指定產品包括 :

Pra.L WashPop 超聲波潔面儀 BCP2A

  • 專利超聲波技術
  • 每秒 355,000 次震動溫和潔淨黑頭粉刺
  • 配合 95° 水滴型設計更精準清潔鼻樑、鼻翼及下巴位置
  • 敏感肌適用

2024 OLED 4K 智能電視系列

Styler 衣物護理機

  • Objet Collection | Styler 衣物護理機 (樺木白) S3BNF
  • Objet Collection | Styler 衣物護理機 (蒼林綠) S3GNF
  • Styler 衣物護理機 (鏡面黑) S3MFC

雪櫃系列

對門雪櫃

  • 647L InstaView Door-in-Door™ 雪櫃 S651MC78A
  • 458L InstaView Door-in-Door™ 雪櫃 F521MC78
  • 464L 變頻線性壓縮機 纖薄法式對門雪櫃 F522S11
  • 647L 智能變頻式壓縮機 對門式雪櫃 S651S16A

上置式冷凍型

  • 335L 上置式冷凍型 智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 B332S13

下置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃

  • 344L下置式冷凍型智能變頻式壓縮機雙門雪櫃 M342BE17
  • 306L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M312MC13
  • 451L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M461MC19
  • 341L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M341MC17
  • 341L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M341S17
  • 341L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M341S13
  • 306L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M310SB1

洗衣機系列

WashTower 一體式洗衣乾衣機

  • Objet Collection | 13公斤 1400轉 WashTower™ FWT1310G

前置式洗衣機

  • 7 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS70M2
  • 7 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS70W2
  • 8 公斤 1400 洗衣機 (可飛頂) FMKS80W4
  • Vivace 9 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣機 (TurboWash 59 分鐘快洗) FV7S90V2
  • Vivace 11 公斤 1400 人工智能洗衣機 (TurboWash360° 39 分鐘速洗) FV7V11W4
  • Vivace 8 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣機 F-1208V5W
  • Vivace 8 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣機 F-1208V4W
  • Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣機 F-12085V4W
  • Vivace 10.5 公斤 1400 人工智能洗衣機 (TurboWash360° 39 分鐘速洗) F-14105V2W
  • 7 公斤 1200 洗衣機 WF-T1207KW

頂揭式洗衣機

  • 11 公斤 950 TurboWash3D 蒸氣洗衣機 WT-S11WH]
  • 12 公斤 950 轉 TurboWash3D™ 蒸氣洗衣機 WT-S12VH

洗衣乾衣機

  • 8公斤 1400 洗衣乾衣機 FMKA80W4
  • Vivace 9 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash 360° 39 分鐘速洗) FV9A90W2
  • Vivace 11 公斤 1400 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash 360° 39 分鐘速洗) FV9M11W4
  • Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash 360° 39 分鐘速洗) F-C12085V2B
  • Vivace 8 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash 59 分鐘速洗) F-C1208V4W
  • Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash 360° 39 分鐘速洗) F-C12085V2W
  • Vivace 10.5 公斤 1400 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash 360° 39 分鐘速洗) F-C14105V2W

乾衣機

  • 10 公斤 Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ 乾衣機 (韓國製造) RH10V9AV2W

吸塵機系列

  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp, 配備 All-in-One Tower™ (韓國製造，夜幕灰) A9T-CORE
  • Objet Collection | LG CordZero A9TS 蒸氣無線吸塵機 配備 All-in-One Tower (韓國製造，蒼林綠A9T-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp (鐵灰色) A9KMAX
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp (黑色) A9KULTIMATE
  • LG CordZero A9Komp, 配備 All-in-One Tower™ (韓國製造, 雪霧白)  A9T-Ultra
  • LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 二合一無線吸塵機 (韓國製造, 雪霧白) A9CX-COMBI

空氣清新機

  • LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (設寵物模式) AS65GDST0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (HEPA濾網) AS65GDWH0

抽濕機

  • 31L 變頻式智能抽濕機 | Objet Collection MD19GQCE0
  • 40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 WD25GVKF0
  • 29L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD17GQSE
  • 30L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD18GQBE0
  • 28L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD16GQSA1

AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇

  • LG PuriCare AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (樺木白FH15GPB
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (大地FH15GPN
  • LG PuriCare AeroTower Hit 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 FH15GPCJ0
  • LG PuriCare AeroTower 二合一空氣淨化風扇 (蒼林綠FS15GPGF0
  • LG PuriCare AeroTower 二合一空氣淨化風扇 (樺木白) FS15GPBF0
  • LG PuriCare AeroTower Hit 二合一空氣淨化風扇 FS15GPBK0

顯示器

  • 27 吋全高 IPS 智能顯示器 27SR50F-W
  • 32 吋 MyView 4K 超高清 IPS 智能顯示器 32SR83U-W
  • 31.5 吋全高 IPS 智能顯示器 32SR50F-W
  • 38  21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 38WR85QC-W
  • 39.7 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 40WP95C-W
  • 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED 遊戲顯示器 32GS95UE-B
  • 34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R 弧形遊戲顯示器 34GS95QE-B
  • 39" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R 弧形遊戲顯示器 39GS95QE-B
  • 45" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R 弧形遊戲顯示器 45GS95QE-B

*優惠只適用於 1 件指定產品 及 1 件 潔面儀的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。

返回最新推廣優惠