Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom
A TV is installed in the hotel room, and a vivid sunset scenery is displayed on the screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
A man is managing content and settings of TVs in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Game Optimizer
LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
Pro:Idiom
Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric V
DESIGN
Tool Name
LJ61
Stand Type
1 Pole (Swivel)
Front Color
Ceramic Black
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
32
Resolution
HD (1,366 x 768)
Brightness (Typ.)
240 nit
VIDEO
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
10W
AI Sound
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
ATSC / Clear QAM
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
Yes
Pro:Centric Direct
Yes
Pro:Centric V
Yes
Pro:Centric Server
Yes
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
Yes
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 22
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
Yes
USB Cloning
Yes
Wake on RF
Yes
SNMP
Yes
Diagnostics
Yes (Self Diagnostics(USB))
HTNG-CEC (Version)
Yes (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
Yes (1.4)
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C, MPI)
Multi IR Code
Yes
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
Insert Image
Yes
One Channel Map
Yes (LCM)
External Speaker Out / Line Out
Yes (Ext. Speaker Out)
Instant ON
Yes
Port Block
Yes
Lock mode
Yes (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
Yes
b-LAN
Yes
Energy Saving mode
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
NTP sync timer
Yes
Video Tag
Yes (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
Yes (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
Yes (1ea / 2.0)
RF In
Yes (1ea)
AV In
Yes
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
Yes
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
1 (Pro:Centric)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
Yes (Phone jack)
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
Yes
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
Yes
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
Yes
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
Kensington Lock
Yes
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
Yes (Need Stand)
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
Yes (Need Stand)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 495 x 241 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 441 x 84 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
905 x 530 x162 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm
Weight with Stand
6.05 kg
Weight without Stand
4.85 kg
Weight in Shipping
7.35 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
45 W
Power Consumption(Typ)
38 W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
UL
EMC
FCC
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
S-Con
Power Cable
Yes (1.8M / Angle type)