Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom
Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

32LN570H (NA)
Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Commercial Swivel Stand
  • Game Optimizer
  • Pro:Idiom
Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

A TV is installed in the hotel room, and a vivid sunset scenery is displayed on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing content and settings of TVs in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric V

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    LJ61

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Swivel)

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    240 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W

  • AI Sound

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric V

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Server

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes (LCM)

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    Yes (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • Port Block

    Yes

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    Yes

  • b-LAN

    Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    Yes (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    Yes (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    Yes (1ea)

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    Yes

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (Pro:Centric)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    Yes (Phone jack)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    Yes

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    Yes

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    Yes (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    Yes (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 495 x 241 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 441 x 84 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    905 x 530 x162 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.05 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.85 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.35 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    45 W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    38 W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.8M / Angle type)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.