86XE3FS-B
Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 3,000 cd/m²
  • Bezel : 101 mm (T/B), 135 mm (L/R)
  • Interface : HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ Audio/ RS232C/ RJ45/ External IR
  • Anti-Reflection Coating
  • IP56 Design, Protective Glass
Outstanding Visibilitywith High Reliability

Boasting a high brightness of 3,000 nits, LG’s outdoor display, 86XE3FS, captures the attention of passersby even under direct sunlight. Carefully designed to withstand a variety of extreme changes in the environment, the display will stably deliver eye-catching content for as long as you need it to.

A large display is installed at the bus stop, and a man is looking at a vividly pictured quality advertisement on it.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

The 86XE3FS installed on the side of the road can display the content clearly, even in a bright outdoor environment.

OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

High Brightness

With outstanding high brightness at 3,000 nits (Typ.), the 86XE3FS outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, making it the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.

A man wearing sunglasses is checking the contents on the display.

OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP<sup>(Quarter Wave Plate)</sup> enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

The 86XE3FS does not change the panel’s brightness over time.

OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Smart Brightness Compensation

The built-in BLU* sensor constantly measures the brightness of the display and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.

* Back Light Unit

The screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Auto Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

The display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The display offers superb reliability under a wide range of operating temperatures, which also goes through LG’s solar-loading test which causes a lot of thermal energy. So the 86XE3FS requires fewer constraints for outdoor installations which are usually exposed to strong direct sunlight and various environmental changes.

* 86XE3FS is tested under humidity of 30% (55°C) and 99% (40°C).

The display is protected against dust, direct sunlight, rain, and snow.

RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56* design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, an essential feature for outdoor application.

* IP Code or Ingress Protection Code classifies the degree of protection provided by mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water.
** IP56 means the product is protected from limited dust ingress and resists high-pressuer, heavy sparys of water.
*** 86XE3FS is certified as IP56 by CTK in May 2019.

The display is protected from external electrical hazards.

RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Electrical Safety

Circuit breaker is inside ensuring strong protection from overcurrent short circuits, and unwanted voltages. This type of integration establishes preventative solutions for signage’s from having future damages.

When a strong impact hits the front glass from the outside, the display without protective glass breaks, but the 86XE3FS minimizes the damage with protective glass.

RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Protective Glass

The tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection from outdoor extremities, resulting in minimal to no damage from external impacts*.

* When 1,040g of iron is dropped from a height of 60cm, the front protective glass should not be broken or cracked while normal glass can be broken or cracked by the same level of impacts.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

SMART PERFORMANCE

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

SMART PERFORMANCE

Web Monitoring

The LG Control Manager*, the embedded web monitoring program, allows a variety of parameters to be diagnosed in real time such as temperature, pixel, door, ambient light, and gyro sensors. It can be easily controlled at all times.

* Enabled by wired LAN connection

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / RGB

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    3,000nit (Typ.), 2,800nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • DVI-D In

    YES

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 101/135/135/101mm

  • Weight (Head)

    276Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    310Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1338 x 2100 x 187mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1503 x 2296 x 468mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    9.52mm

  • Degree of Protection

    YES (P2A)

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    YES

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    YES

  • BLU Sensor

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 3.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    YES

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C (with Solar) 0 °C to 50 °C (without Solar)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    1450W (Full White) 680W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    1850W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    4948 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 6312 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    1W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable, USB Cable, Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, LAN extension cable, Cord Grip rubber(3ea)

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    IP56

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    YES

  • Direct Sunlight

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
86xe3fs_2d.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
86xe3fs_2d.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
86XE3FS_Datasheet(low)_LG Digital Signage_230901.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.