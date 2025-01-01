UHD Large Screen Signage Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
110"
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 88%↑
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178x178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
Yes(3), HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
DP In
Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3
DVI-D In
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
Audio In
Yes (1)
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
IR In
Yes (1)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
Audio Out
Yes (1)
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
Daisy Chain
Yes (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
Even bezel: 17mm
Weight (Head)
80Kg
Packed Weight
110Kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2474 x 1408 x 99mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2680 x 1730 x 320mm
Handle
Yes
VESA Standard Mount Interface
1500 x 600
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Power Indicator
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
PIP
Yes
PBP
Yes (4)
Screen Share
Yes
Video Tag
Yes (4)
Play via URL
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Auto Set ID
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Cisco Certification
Yes
Crestron Connected
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
Beacon
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
webRTC
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/idproducts
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
440W
Max.
570W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1501 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1945 BTU/Hr(Max)
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
308W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender