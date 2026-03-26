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UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

98UH5Q-H
Standard UH5Q, Front view with infill image
Standard UH5Q, Front view
Standard UH5Q, -45 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, -90 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, +45 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, +90 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, Rear view
Standard UH5Q, Top view
Standard UH5Q, Bottom view
Standard UH5Q, Front view with infill image
Standard UH5Q, Front view
Standard UH5Q, -45 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, -90 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, +45 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, +90 degree side view
Standard UH5Q, Rear view
Standard UH5Q, Top view
Standard UH5Q, Bottom view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Anti-Glare Coating
  • Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%
  • Bezel (Width / Depth) : 18 mm (Even) / 68.6 mm
  • Operation Time : 24 Hours / 7 Days
More

UHD Large Screen Signage Display with LG webOS Platform

A large display is installed on the wall of a premium clothing store, and the screen shows advertisements clearly and vibrantly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Clear Visibility with Anti-Glare Coating

With an anti-glare coating and a brightness level of 500 cd/m², content remains clear and vivid even in bright environments.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Slim Design

Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.

* The product shown in the image is the 98-inch model.

EMC Certified

With EMC Class B certification, the UH5Q series meets standards for electromagnetic emissions, supporting safety for both the environment and human health.

Versatile Operation with Multi-USB

With support for two USB ports, the UH5Q offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

* SuperSign must be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    98

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1 (Min.)

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95% ↑

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 18mm

  • Weight (Head)

    53.6kg

  • Packed Weight

    83.87kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2190x1255x68.6mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2360×1425(H)×280mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    285W

  • Max.

    385W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    972.5BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1313.7BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    200W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    X / O

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender

  • Optional

    wall-mount

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

Datasheet

extension : pdf
standard-uh5q-2026-documents-98uh5q-datasheet-low-lg-uhd-signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.