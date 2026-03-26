UHD Signage

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UHD Large Screen Signage Display with LG webOS Platform
A large display is installed on the wall of a premium clothing store, and the screen shows advertisements clearly and vibrantly.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Clear Visibility with Anti-Glare Coating
With an anti-glare coating and a brightness level of 500 cd/m², content remains clear and vivid even in bright environments.
High-Performance with webOS
LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Slim Design
Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.
* The product shown in the image is the 98-inch model.
EMC Certified
With EMC Class B certification, the UH5Q series meets standards for electromagnetic emissions, supporting safety for both the environment and human health.
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, the UH5Q offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
* SuperSign must be purchased separately.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
98
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1 (Min.)
Color Gamut
BT709 95% ↑
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
Audio Out
YES
RS232C Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 18mm
Weight (Head)
53.6kg
Packed Weight
83.87kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2190x1255x68.6mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2360×1425(H)×280mm
Handle
YES
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.1
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
YES
Screen Share
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Play via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Cisco Certification
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
Beacon
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
285W
Max.
385W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
972.5BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1313.7BTU/Hr(Max.)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
200W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
X / O
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender
Optional
wall-mount
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES