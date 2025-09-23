55" 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Incredible Immersion with Ultra-Narrow Bezel
The VL5F series provides all-encompassing screen immersion thanks to its ultra-narrow 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel, while its outstanding IPS panel delivers a clear image from any angle. With its extremely attractive and highly functional design, it can be used to deliver advertising and information in a variety of business environments.