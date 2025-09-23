About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LED All-in-One
Contact us

LG LED All-in-One

Contact us

LG LED All-in-One

LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015
LG LED All-in-One, LABA015

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.58 mm
  • Brightness 500 nit (Max., after calibration)
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Built-in Speaker & a Control Box
More

LED Display Supporting FHD Resolution

In a spacious meeting room with long tables on both sides, a LABA series which is TAA (Trade Agreements Acts) compliant All-in-One LED model is placed against the wall. The LABA screen displays meeting content vividly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* Stand accessory needs to be purchased separately.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the built-in speakers of LABA series, installed in the meeting room.

FHD LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

LABA series with Full HD screen size includes a control box and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.

* Only for FHD resolution configuration case

Several tasks that can be done simultaneously are arranged through the LG webOS smart platform.

High Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS Smart Platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools* such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.

Easy Installation (for FHD Resolution Configuration Case)

Thanks to the carbon fiber tubes and locks located behind the cabinets, installation is straightforward. Simply place the 5 units of cabinets, connect and secure them with locking catches. Then the assembly is done. 5 cabinets forming a unit are pre-assembled with carbon fiber tubes and each unit can be held tightly with lock catches.

This consists of a total of 3 images illustrating the installation steps to place 5 units of cabinets, secure the units, and install a control box. This shows how LABA series can be installed with ease.

* Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.

LABA series, which displays meeting room details such as the room number, meeting agenda, timer, etc via its office meeting mode, is installed on the meeting room wall.

Office Meeting Mode

With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details like the room number and current time. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as autobrightness and picture mode.

* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LABA series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LABA series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
*** Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.

Dedicated Installation Accessories
(for FHD Resolution Configuration Case)

The product includes necessary components including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. The dedicated stand is provided as an option, so that you can easily place it depending on your installation sites.

"The LABA series installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted, and installed with the dedicated stand are shown on the two different images. The LABA’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall."

* Stand accessory needs to be purchased separately.

Display Power Management (DPM)

The DPM function of the LED screen allows it to enter a standby mode after a specific period of time when there is no signal from the input source device.

The LABA series can be set to be in standby mode when there is no signal from the input source device.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The one of LG employee is remotely monitoring the LABA LED screen installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution, called LG ConnectedCare.

* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.
** Stand accessory needs to be purchased separately.
*** LG ConnectedCare Service needs to be purchased separately, and available on the basis of internet connection.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LABA015-GD

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    120x135

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x337.5x13

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.95

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    403,124

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ≤0.15

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    8,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    1,600

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    950

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    5,456

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    3,240

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃~40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP50

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,cTUVus,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Altavoz integrado (8 W + 8 W)

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, entrada/salida RS232C, IR, salida de audio digital (1, SPDIF óptico)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LABA_Datasheet(low)_LG All-in-One Smart LED_240708.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.