LG LED All-in-One
Contact us

LG LED All-in-One

Contact us

LG LED All-in-One

LABB015
LG LED All-in-One, LABB015

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.58 mm
  • Brightness : 500 nit (Typ., After Calibration)
  • Screen Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080
  • Service Access : Front
More

All-in-One LED Display with webOS

In a spacious meeting room with long tables on both sides, the LABB is placed on a stand in front of the wall. The LABB screen displays meeting content vividly.

In a spacious meeting room with long tables on both sides, the LABB is placed on a stand in front of the wall. The LABB screen displays meeting content vividly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* Stand accessory needs to be purchased separately.

Easy Installation (for FHD Resolution Configuration Case)

Thanks to the carbon fiber tubes and locks located behind the cabinets, installation is straightforward. Simply place the 5 units of cabinets, connect and secure them with locking catches. Then the assembly is done. 5 cabinets forming a unit are pre-assembled with carbon fiber tubes and each unit can be held tightly with lock catches.

This consists of three images in total that illustrate the steps for installing the LABB, including placing five cabinet units, securing them, and installing a control box. It demonstrates how easily the LABB can be installed.

This consists of three images in total that illustrate the steps for installing the LABB, including placing five cabinet units, securing them, and installing a control box. It demonstrates how easily the LABB can be installed.

* Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.

All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One LABB, featuring stunning 136-inch screen. This all-in-one package includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, making setup a breeze. Dispelling the notion that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it requires no controller connections or module configuration.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening to sound from the built-in speakers of the LABB installed in the meeting room.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening to sound from the built-in speakers of the LABB installed in the meeting room.

Simple Power Connection

The LABB operates with a single AC cable, simplifying power connections and ensuring a clean, tidy installation.
To describe that the LABB can be simply connected to a power supply, it shows the power connection part.

To describe that the LABB can be simply connected to a power supply, it shows the power connection part.

Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories

The product is offered with the necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. For added convenience, a dedicated stand is available as an option, allowing you to easily position the screen based on your installation needs.

The LABB is mounted in a lecture hall using a landscape wall mount. The LABB using a dedicated stand is positioned at the center of the event hall stage.

The LABB is mounted in a lecture hall using a landscape wall mount. The LABB using a dedicated stand is positioned at the center of the event hall stage.

* Stand accessories vary by model and must be purchased separately.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients’ businesses.

The IT manager is remotely monitoring the LABB All-in-One LED screen installed in a different place using LG ConnectedCare, a cloud-based monitoring solution by LG.

The IT manager is remotely monitoring the LABB All-in-One LED screen installed in a different place using LG ConnectedCare, a cloud-based monitoring solution by LG.

* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform offers an intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Several tasks that can be performed simultaneously are arranged through the LG webOS smart platform.

Several tasks that can be performed simultaneously are arranged through the LG webOS smart platform.

* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge. com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LABB supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

There is an LABB screen in the meeting room and an AV control system that helps users control the display.

There is an LABB screen in the meeting room and an AV control system that helps users control the display.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
*** Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.

Office Meeting Mode

With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details such as room number. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as auto-brightness and picture mode.

The LABB is installed on the meeting room wall and displays details such as the room number, meeting agenda, and timer through its Office Meeting Mode.

The LABB is installed on the meeting room wall and displays details such as the room number, meeting agenda, and timer through its Office Meeting Mode.

* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

High Contrast Ratio

The LABB features a high contrast ratio of 8,000:1, providing a clear distinction between bright and dark areas on the screen. This improves the clarity of videos, data, and graphics, making them appear sharper and more defined. As a result, viewers can stay more focused, and the enhanced depth creates a more immersive viewing environment.
The LABB is placed on a dedicated stand at the lecture hall stage, vividly displaying class content on its high-contrast screen.

The LABB is placed on a dedicated stand at the lecture hall stage, vividly displaying class content on its high-contrast screen.

3,000m Operational Capability

The LABB is designed to function at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters. To support this capability, the original power supply unit (PSU) on the power board was replaced with a new PSU optimized for high-altitude performance.

A wide LG CreateBoard screen is installed on the wall of a meeting room. The expansive interactive board screen shows an ongoing video conference.

A wide LG CreateBoard screen is installed on the wall of a meeting room. The expansive interactive board screen shows an ongoing video conference.

* Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

Print

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(8W+8W)

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Piggyback installation type Control Box (webOS)

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    RoHS, REACH

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LABB015-GD

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃~40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Rear

    IP50

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Typ. 500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    8,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    1600

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    950

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    300

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    5466

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    3240

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1023

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3840

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.58

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96x216

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    151.2x340.2

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    403124

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ≤0.15

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    20x5 (Total 100)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,035x1,822x45.5(Thickest 87)

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.14

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    160

STANDARD

  • Certification

    FCC,cTUVus,CB, EMC Class A

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.