LG LED All-in-One

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-One LED Display with webOS
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* Stand accessory needs to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation (for FHD Resolution Configuration Case)
Thanks to the carbon fiber tubes and locks located behind the cabinets, installation is straightforward. Simply place the 5 units of cabinets, connect and secure them with locking catches. Then the assembly is done. 5 cabinets forming a unit are pre-assembled with carbon fiber tubes and each unit can be held tightly with lock catches.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.
All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker
Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One LABB, featuring stunning 136-inch screen. This all-in-one package includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, making setup a breeze. Dispelling the notion that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it requires no controller connections or module configuration.
Simple Power Connection
The LABB operates with a single AC cable, simplifying power connections and ensuring a clean, tidy installation.
Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories
The product is offered with the necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. For added convenience, a dedicated stand is available as an option, allowing you to easily position the screen based on your installation needs.
* Stand accessories vary by model and must be purchased separately.
Real-time LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients’ businesses.
* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.
High Performance SoC with webOS
Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform offers an intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge. com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.
Compatible with AV Control Systems
The LABB supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.
* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
*** Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.
Office Meeting Mode
With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details such as room number. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as auto-brightness and picture mode.
* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.
High Contrast Ratio
The LABB features a high contrast ratio of 8,000:1, providing a clear distinction between bright and dark areas on the screen. This improves the clarity of videos, data, and graphics, making them appear sharper and more defined. As a result, viewers can stay more focused, and the enhanced depth creates a more immersive viewing environment.
3,000m Operational Capability
The LABB is designed to function at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters. To support this capability, the original power supply unit (PSU) on the power board was replaced with a new PSU optimized for high-altitude performance.
* Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
All Spec
SPEAKER
Speaker
Built-in(8W+8W)
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
Piggyback installation type Control Box (webOS)
CONTROLLER
Controller
RoHS, REACH
INFORMATION
Model name
LABB015-GD
I/O PORT
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
IP rating Front
IP50
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100000
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃~40℃
Operating Humidity
10~80%RH
IP rating Rear
IP50
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
Typ. 500
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx, Cy
Contrast Ratio
8,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
1600
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
950
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
300
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
5466
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
3240
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1023
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3840
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.58
Module Resolution (WxH)
96x216
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
151.2x340.2
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
403124
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
≤0.15
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
Service access
Front
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
20x5 (Total 100)
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,035x1,822x45.5(Thickest 87)
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.14
Weight of the screen (kg)
160
STANDARD
Certification
FCC,cTUVus,CB, EMC Class A
Recommended Product