LED Display for Virtual Production
LED Display for Virtual Production

LED Display for Virtual Production

LBAE026
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.60 mm
  • Brightness: 1,500 nit
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Front or Rear Serviceability
  • Curve Effect Available
  • Stacking & Hanging System Available
LED Display for Virtual Production

A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a space landscape.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The module can be easily removed using the dedicated tool (with front or rear selective service access). The positioning pins and magnets help perform panel adjustments accurately and quickly, ensuring seamless screen assembly.

The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock

Curve Effect Available

The mechanical connection between the two panels is secured by an angle adapter system and a fast lock, adjustable by 10 degrees in concave areas and 5 degrees in convex areas.

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Stacking & Hanging System Available

Installation can be performed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories (single, double, triple beams) for customization to the studio environment.

The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.

Broadcast Quality Available

Accurate color reproduction, low latency of video processing, and HDR capability.

A vivid HDR-enabled screen and a screen with a high refresh rate displaying the exact color are being shown.

By tuning the frequency of the LED display to the frequency of the camera and sync, the flickering phenomenon is eliminated.

CamSync

The flow of black lines can be prevented by adjusting the LED display’s V-Sync to match the frequency between the camera and LED. This can reduce a rolling shutter effect while the camera is shooting.

Phase Shift clearly allows clearly modifying the ghost effect as one, which is overlapping with two or three screens."

Phase Shift

Phase Shift can make adjustments to the LED screen output timing. The LED screen can adjust timing manually to remove visual artefacts with Phase Shift if the camera recording results have caused a double image (double frame).

Through analyzing the video signal, the False Color, Waveform, and Vector Scope information is visualized and shown.

Detailed Analysis of Video Signals

The LBAE series analyzes video input of Y’, Y’-Cb, and Y’Cr and shows Waveform and Vector Scope on LED tiles. False Color, Waveform, and Vector Scope for more video details or adjustments can be read on a display.

The RGB value is manually adjusted via the Color Gamut function.

Color Gamut Adjustment

The RGB color gamut can be manually adjusted to match colors between LED tiles and camera to achieve desired colors.

An anomaly that appears yellowish in color, such as the image on the left, can be modified to a gray tone, such as the right, by adjusting the gamma value manually.

Gamma Adjustment

Gamma adjustment can be made manually from 0 to 1023 to calibrate RGB and fix errors.

Using 3D-LUT rather than 1D-LUT, the color combination becomes more abundant, making color reproduction more accurate.

Custom 3D-LUT

With LED displays supporting customized 3D-LUT, users can achieve their desired colors more accurately.

The tone is adjusted by selecting HDR information manually.

HDR Manual Adjustment

Although HDR metadata is not transferred from recorded video, accurate tone-mapping can be made with this HDR manual adjustment feature.

Broadcast VP Controller

LBAE series is compatible with the CBAE controller, and the CBAE controller’s SDI and Genlock (in/out) interfaces support unique features of broadcast and virtual production.

A virtual production studio which has curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is being filmed.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LBAE series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LBAE series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LBAE series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LBAE026-GM

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.6

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96x96

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.59

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3500-9000K(default:6500K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    720

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10∘to +45∘

  • Operating Humidity

    0~80%RH

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LBAE-Series_Datasheet(low)_LG-LED-Signage_220627.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.