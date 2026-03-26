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Outdoor LED
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Outdoor LED

Contact us

Outdoor LED

GSPB039
Front view with infill image
Front view
Image taken from the top right with infill image
Image taken from the top right
Image taken from the top right 2 with infill image
Image taken from the top right 2
Image taken from the top right of the back side
Image taken from the top right of the back side 2
left side view with infill image
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Bottom view
Front view with infill image
Front view
Image taken from the top right with infill image
Image taken from the top right
Image taken from the top right 2 with infill image
Image taken from the top right 2
Image taken from the top right of the back side
Image taken from the top right of the back side 2
left side view with infill image
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Bottom view

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 3.91 mm
  • Brightness : 8,000 nit
  • Service Access : Front and Rear
  • IP Rating : IP65 (Front / Rear)
More

Outdoor Signage for
Medium-Range Attraction

Engage Passersby with Eye-Catching Displays.

A large LED screen is installed on the exterior wall of the building entrance. Even in strong sunlight, the screen’s content is clearly visible.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A large GSPB screen is installed on the exterior wall of a low-rise building.

Medium-Range Attraction

Designed for medium-range applications, the GSPB series model excels at drawing attention from a moderate distance. Perfect for shopping malls and low-rise building exteriors, it ensures your message is seen with just a glance upward.

The GSPB series, with its enhanced power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Compared to LG’s previous standard model, the brightness has increased by 3,000 nits while maintaining slightly lower power consumption levels. This means that the display is both brighter and more energy-efficient, which can help save on operating costs.

* The comparison is with the GSCD39-KK model. GSCD039-KK : 660 W/sqm, GSPB039-CA : 630 W/sqm

The use of two cabinet sizes and an L-shaped installation enables the LED screen to be seamlessly mounted on the building's cornered wall.

Flexible Installation

The GSPB series offers two sizes of cabinets, allowing for a screen size configuration that perfectly meets customer demands. Both side-cut cabinets can also be used as described. The GSPB series integrates seamlessly into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

In the strong sunlight, a common outdoor signage screen becomes blurred by light and cannot be seen clearly, while the 8,000 nits LED screen remains clearly visible.

High Brightness for Outdoor

With a great brightness of 8,000 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, which is the suitable display for outdoor visibility.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG’s CVCA / CBCA system controller, the GSPB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSPB series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. The system controller with webOS enables the GSPB series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GSPB039-CA

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.91

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    128 x 64

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    500 x 250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.4

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 4

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    256 x 256

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    1,000 x 1,000 x 91.3

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    1

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    21

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    21

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Profile Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front & Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    8,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    155

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    20,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    660

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    220

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    660

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    2150

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    717

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2150

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30℃ to %0℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~99%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP65

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, ETL, FCC, EMC Class A, EN13501-1 Class B & BS476 Part7 Class 2

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    O (GSPB039-CAC)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
GSPB_Datasheet(low)_LG Outdoor LED.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.