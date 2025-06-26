We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Since way back in 1996, LG Electronics has been putting serious effort into developing materials that aren’t just good for our products – but good for people and the planet, too. And we’re not stopping at just home appliances. The materials we’ve created are finding exciting new uses beyond the home, bringing more convenience to everyday life while helping to improve the environment.