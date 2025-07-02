Glass has been a part of human history for thousands of years, with its earliest known artifacts dating back to around 3500 BC in Mesopotamia and Egypt. Initially, glass was used primarily for decorative purposes, such as beads and small ornaments, cherished for its vibrant colors, smooth textures, and shimmering transparency. As the art of glassmaking evolved, its applications expanded, transitioning from purely ornamental uses to functional and architectural elements. This paved the way for a broad range of innovative uses, not only in design but also in the development of technologies and industries.

Highlighting glass’s aesthetic role reveals a wealth of untapped potential, suggesting various forms and shapes we do not typically associate with. Beyond sharp, thin plate glass, glass can be used in various forms. It can transform LG’s products into visually stunning and highly functional solutions that go beyond traditional applications. This approach can redefine product design, bringing a fresh perspective to how glass can be integrated into LG's technology, elevating both aesthetics and performance.

The Industrial Revolution marked a turning point in glass production, with advancements that made it more affordable and versatile. This period saw the development of mass production methods, enabling the creation of uniform sheets of glass for architecture and industries. By the 20th century, glass evolved into more than just a decorative or structural material, giving rise to functional varieties used in science, medicine, and technology. Today, in the 21st century, advanced functional glass materials like antimicrobial and antibacterial glass are reshaping industries, combining aesthetic appeal with practical benefits to meet modern demands.