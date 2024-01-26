SEOUL, Jan. 26, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its innovative cloud solution platform, LG Business Cloud, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024. The convenient, new platform allows business customers to browse and subscribe to LG digital signage cloud solutions and manage them all remotely. LG Business Cloud is compatible with multiple LG digital signage lineups including Micro LED displays, commercial TVs, Transparent OLED Signage and LED displays.*

LG Business Cloud enables customers to establish a commercial cloud solution for their LG digital signage with a straightforward, one-time sign-up process. Along with eliminating the need to browse several different pages, submit inquiries and engage with sales representatives, the new platform offers educational videos (from beginner to expert level) catering to diverse business needs and explaining how to get the most out of LG’s specialized cloud offerings. Additionally, the structure of LG Business Cloud enhances user convenience, allowing for customer inquiries to be addressed directly on the website.

The platform includes the LG SuperSign Cloud digital signage content management solution (CMS) and LG Pro:Centric Cloud, the company’s hotel TV-focused CMS. These solutions give users the flexibility to customize content (e.g., welcome messages, facility information and promotions) displayed on their LG digital signage and to set up display schedules. Also on LG Business Cloud is the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution, which actively monitors the performance/condition of LG signage and promptly sends email notifications if unexpected events are detected. Additionally, LG ConnectedCare lets users remotely adjust various signage settings, such as screen brightness and volume.

The versatile Business Cloud platform enables users to explore all of LG’s cloud solutions and experience them firsthand by taking advantage of the trial licenses on offer. Once customers have selected the LG cloud solution they wish to subscribe to, they can configure the duration of the relevant license agreement and easily activate the license post-purchase. What’s more, LG Business Cloud places no restrictions on the number of devices that customers can use to access it; empowering businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to corporate giants, to manage their signage displays more efficiently.

Furthermore, LG Business Cloud boasts a user-friendly interface that makes it accessible for users of all levels. Users can monitor the status of connected LG digital signage in real-time, and enjoy the efficiency of effortless remote control. Customers can take advantage of remote control functions such as on/off and reboot, as well as a dashboard feature that enables them to easily check signage operating status.

In addition, the partner solutions offered through LG Business Cloud also include media art applications that grant users access to a variety of dynamic artwork, and service applications that deliver real-time weather, flight and local tourism information.

A valuable tool for retail, corporate and public sector clients, LG Business Cloud is a one-stop solution for comparing, subscribing to and managing LG digital signage cloud solutions. It consolidates an array of related services and functionalities to elevate the overall customer experience, and will eventually encompass additional product categories to deliver even greater value and convenience.

At CES 2024, LG CEO William Cho highlighted the B2B business as LG’s new growth engine, noting that the company will expand its product portfolio to include even more innovative, customer-driven solutions. Following last year’s successful launch of the home solutions business, which combines subscription services with smart home appliances, LG plans to use the same model (seamlessly integrated services and hardware) to grow its B2B solutions business.

“LG Business Cloud is a dedicated platform that simplifies the management of LG digital signage cloud solutions for businesses of all sizes,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “LG is a total solutions provider, offering innovative commercial signage displays and convenient, time-saving management software that enhance the customer experience.”

LG Business Cloud will be on show at ISE 2024 in Hall 3 (Stand 3K 100) of Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via conference center from January 30 to February 2 and is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of this year. The ability to purchase solutions from within LG Business Cloud will be available initially in North America before expanding to other markets around the globe, including South Korea and Europe.