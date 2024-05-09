We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Air Solution Europe is set to revolutionize the HVAC industry with the unveiling of the LG Air Solution Village, a cutting-edge metaverse environment tailored specifically for HVAC installers. Situated within the Spatial platform—a free, user-friendly virtual space—this avant-garde venture offers an engaging, interactive experience that merges the ease of digital navigation with the sophistication of LG's advanced products. Ready to be accessed via mobile, desktop, or VR, the LG Air Solution Village enables professionals to traverse a new realm of product discovery and knowledge enhancement with unparalleled ease and speed. This pioneering digital platform signifies a leap forward, providing an intuitive control system that invites users to delve into a comprehensive and educational exploration of LG's HVAC technology.