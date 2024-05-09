The LG Air Solution Village marks a significant advancement in how HVAC installers can interact with and understand LG's products through an immersive digital experience. Senior Vice-President at LG Air Solution Europe, Peter Verkempynck, expressed excitement about the launch, noting, "This metaverse opens up new possibilities for exploration, learning, and collaboration within the HVAC industry."

This virtual platform is designed not just to showcase technology but to foster a deeper engagement between HVAC professionals and LG’s cutting-edge HVAC solutions. It’s a space where the boundaries of traditional training and collaboration are expanded, promising a brighter, more interconnected future in air solution technology.