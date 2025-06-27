Participants at the Asia and India Summit also had the opportunity to see LG solutions in action. In Paju, South Korea, they visited a café equipped with 40 LG round cassette indoor units, offering a great example of how HVAC can blend comfort with design. Then in Songdo, they toured a large residential complex utilizing LG’s Multi V S system and 1-way cassettes – demonstrating how LG HVAC integrates seamlessly into modern living spaces.

Meanwhile, attendees from the Middle East took part in technical tours to deepen their understanding of LG’s HVAC capabilities. The first stop explored the company’s chiller factory in Pyeongtaek, where the group observed LG’s high-efficiency chiller manufacturing production line. This was followed by a visit to LG Smart Park in Changwon, home to advanced compressor lines and R&D facilities. These visits showcased LG’s strong manufacturing and innovation backbone, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable, future-ready HVAC solutions.

Beyond the technical sessions and site tours, the summit also created space for relationship-building. Highlights included LG Night, an evening of cultural exchange and networking, where participants connected more personally with the brand and with each other. The summit also served as a platform for sharing LG’s people-centric values, brand philosophy and long-term commitment to building strong global HVAC partnerships.