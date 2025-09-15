From office towers to shopping malls – and even nuclear power plants – chillers are the unsung heroes of climate control. But when it comes to airports, the challenge is on a whole different level. These massive hubs run 24/7, with thousands of people moving through terminals, baggage areas, control rooms and retail spaces. That means the cooling systems have to be rock-solid, efficient and ready for anything.

At LG, we’ve made it our mission to deliver that kind of performance. Our high-efficiency chillers are designed to keep indoor conditions comfortable while making the most of every bit of energy. And airports around the world are proving just how reliable our solutions can be in some of the most demanding environments out there.