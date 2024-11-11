SEOUL, Nov. 11, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the Digital Cockpit gamma, the latest addition to its Mobility Labworks Series, which showcases advanced technology concepts for the automotive industry. This new addition marks LG’s third advanced technology concept, following the introduction of the Alpha and Beta models last year.

The Digital Cockpit gamma is equipped with LG’s most sophisticated vehicle technologies and features three modular solutions: the Vision Display, Intelligent Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Connectivity & Content. These modular systems offer significant customization options within the vehicle cabin, allowing automakers to tailor features to meet the specific requirements of each design. For end-users, the Digital Cockpit gamma delivers superior convenience and seamless connectivity, revolutionizing in-car entertainment, communications, and driver assistance systems. This innovation provides a compelling glimpse into the exciting future of mobility.