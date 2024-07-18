770TB of Manufacturing Data and Over 1,000 Patents

LG has accumulated vast amounts of manufacturing data and know-how through 66 years of factory design, construction and operation. In the past decade alone, the company has amassed 770 terabytes (TB) of manufacturing and production data, equivalent to storing approximately 197,000 high-definition movies (assuming each movie is 4GB). The company’s competitive edge also lies in its various core production technologies essential for smart factory configuration, with PRI filing over 1,000 patents related to smart factory solutions. LG aims to set its smart factory solutions apart by integrating its extensive manufacturing data and expertise with AI and DX, leveraging world-class production technologies. These smart factory solutions encompass production system design, monitoring and operation through Digital Twin technology; big data and generative AI-based management of quality, industrial safety and equipment; and the provision of various industrial robots.