LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, FHD Anti-glare IPS display
LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

15UB50T
Key Features

  • 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare IPS display
  • AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11 Pro
  • All-around AI Intel® Core™ Processor / DDR4x RAM / Dual NVMe SSD
  • HD Webcam with Privacy Webcam shutter
  • LG gram Link
  • 51Wh battery / Dolby Atmos
More

LG gram Book logo.

Start light, expand smart

This image shows a gray laptop with the screen open. The background features a soft gradient, blending pink on the left and green on the right.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Boost your potential

Start light with the LG gram Book. Powered by a robust processor and adaptable speed, it’s with you every step of the way.

  • The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.
    Sleek edge design
  • The image features an Intel Core processor set against a vibrant, futuristic background with shades of purple and blue. The large, semi-transparent letters "AI" are prominently displayed in the background, reinforcing the focus on artificial intelligence..
    Unleash AI power
  • The image displays a close-up of a keyboard, focusing on a colorful key with the Windows Copilot icon.
    Copilot Key to AI
  • The image shows a split view of a laptop's webcam with two states: "Open" and "Closed." On the left, the webcam is open and active, on the right, the webcam is covered by a built-in privacy shutter, marked by a red dot, indicating the closed state.
    Shutter for security
  • The image highlights the laptop's internal hardware, showcasing two M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard. The components are illuminated with a green glow, emphasizing the dual SSD configuration.
    Flexible storage
  • The image showcases a collection of devices including a laptop, tablet, and smartphone, all displaying the same content, emphasizing seamless cross-device connectivity. With both Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner.
    Get all connected

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

Combine style and substance

The gram book has a sturdy yet luxurious design that stands out in any space. The sleek, rounded-edge design creates an iconic silhouette, while metallic Titan Silver adds strength to style.

The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image shows a close-up of a laptop keyboard. The focus is on a distinctive red power button located in the upper-right corner, highlighted with a circular zoom effect.

Retro red power button

With a retro-inspired red point power button, enjoy simple sensory controls. Log in easily with just one touch and boot up the system instantly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Privacy Webcam shutter

Privacy in a snap

You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.

Thanks to the premium and immersive Neptune blue color, you can enjoy style and functionality simultaneously in your days.

The video shows the laptop's webcam privacy feature. The "open" webcam is active with a light on, indicating it's in use while on a video call with three participants. You can close the webcam right away by sliding the shutter, and the screen will turn off immediately.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The image highlights the laptop's internal hardware, showcasing two M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard. The components are illuminated with a green glow, emphasizing the dual SSD configuration.

Upgradeable storage space

Equipped with two M.2 slots for upgradeable SSD cards, the gram book adapts to your evolving needs with storage that scales up effortlessly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

True multi-tasking freedom

The image features an Intel Core processor set against a vibrant, futuristic background with shades of purple and blue. The large, semi-transparent letters "AI" are prominently displayed in the background, reinforcing the focus on artificial intelligence.

Intel® Core™

AI-powered Intel® Core™ Processor

With an AI-powered Intel® Core™ Processor, the LG gram unlocks the power of AI, allowing real-time AI processing to meet your various needs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows With Copilot in Windows, you can get real answers, inspiration, and solutions for your questions or projects, and generate images from your ideas Click the Copilot key on your keyboard to access intelligent tools on your gram.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Activate Copilot instantly

You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.

Ready to command with Bing Chat

Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.

Simplify complex content with a click

Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, efficiently processing work information and saving you valuable time.

Handles image editing and more

From simple requests like adjusting image size and brightness, to more complex tasks like background removal and upscaling, Copilot can do it all.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Powerful, yet upgradeable speed

The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR4x Dual memory and Dual NVMe SSDs, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.

The image shows a gray laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Discover the gram Book that’s always by your side.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

15.6” FHD IPS display

Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.

Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.

The image features a gray laptop with its screen displaying a vibrant scene of windsurfing on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a 3D-like effect that blends the display content with the background environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).

  • Anti-glare panel

  • Glare-panel

View in comfort

See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).

Dolby Atmos

Immersive audio experience

Immerse yourself in a 360-degree soundscape, with innovative Dolby Atmos technology. From music to movies, sounds come to life with the LG gram book.

The image shows a top-down view of a gray laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Packed with power, pure practicality

Eliminate worries about battery shortages. The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can carry it wherever needed.

The image shows a young man sitting on outdoor concrete steps, using a gray laptop.The man appears focused on his work or browsing, highlighting the laptop's portability and suitability for on-the-go use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

The image displays the side view of a gray laptop, showcasing its ports. The top view highlights a USB Type A port. The bottom view includes an HDMI port, a USB Type A port, a USB Type C port with PD (Power Delivery) support, and a headphone jack.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Spec

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Size [cm]

    39.6cm

  • Size [Inch]

    15.6inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i7-1355U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i3-1315U (6 Cores, 2P + 4E, P: 1.2 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.3 GHz, L3 Cache 10MB)

  • Memory

    8 / 16GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB / 512GB / 256GB

  • weight(g)

    1,650 g

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU) Intel UHD Graphics (i3 CPU)

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

All Spec

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.2

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter

  • Wireless

    Intel Wireless-AX203 (Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    N/A

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    700:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Response Time

    25ms

  • Size [Inch]

    15.6inch

  • Size [cm]

    39.6cm

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Book

  • Year

    Y25

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 97 Keys(US), 98 Keys(UK) w/ Numeric keypad

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable and with extra AC power cord

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU) Intel UHD Graphics (i3 CPU)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i7-1355U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Intel® Core™ i3-1315U (6 Cores, 2P + 4E, P: 1.2 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.3 GHz, L3 Cache 10MB)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Fan cooling system

DESIGN

  • Color

    Color: Titan Silver - A part: PC/ABS (Silver) - B part: PC/ABS (Black) - C part: PC/ABS (Silver) / KBD: Texture (White) - D part: PC/ABS (Silver)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    51Wh Li-Ion

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1)

  • USB Type C

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 & USB PD Support (x2)

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • LG gram Link

    O

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    X

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    O

  • LG PC Manuals

    O

  • LG Pen Settings

    X

  • LG Security Guard

    O

  • Quick Share

    O

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Bamboo Paper

    X

  • LG Smart Assistant

    O

  • LG Quick Guide

    O

  • LG Lively Theme

    O

  • LG Easy Guide

    X

  • LG PC Care

    O

  • LG Trouble Shooting

    X

  • LG Update & Renew

    O (X at launch, will be updated in Jan 2025)

  • LG xboom Buds

    X

  • My gram

    X

  • gram Chat (AI Voyager)

    X

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.2 x 9.4 x 0.74~0.76

  • Dimension(mm)

    359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    550 x 342 x 69

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.62 kg

  • weight(lb)

    3.64 lbs

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.78 lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    21.7 x 13.5 x 2.7

  • weight(g)

    1,650 g

SECURITY

  • SSD Security

    SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Kensington lock

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • MMC Slot

    N/A

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB / 512GB / 256GB

  • SSD (1)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

  • SSD (2)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB

  • SSD (3)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 256GB

  • Memory

    8 / 16GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)

  • Memory (1)

    8GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)

  • Memory (2)

    16GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)

