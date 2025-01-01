LG gram +view 17” | Lightweight portable monitor | WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Expand your view
Enhance your on-the-go experience with LG gram +view. This versatile second screen lets you see more, work efficiently, and collaborate effortlessly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.
*If the device is connected via a USB-C port, it must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Delivery (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
Leading greatness, award winning excellence
*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.
17” 16:10 Large screen
Stretch your vision
A bigger** workstation with a 17-inch screen! Pair it with the 17” LG gram for an ultra-wide 32:10 ratio—smooth multitasking and immersive visuals!
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The laptop is sold separately.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
*The 32:10 aspect ratio is applicable when connected to the 43.1 cm gram Pro.
**Compared with the previous 16-inch model.
WQXGA IPS display
Clarity meets creativity
The WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution and DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color coverage work together to deliver professional-level clarity and accurate color reproduction, making every detail stand out with vibrant precision.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Collaborate with a second screen
The lightweight and versatile LG gram +view makes it easy to share a screen and work efficiently and collaborate wherever you are.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**The Auto-Rotate feature for portrait mode is available after installing the LG Switch app separately.
Light carry, big mobility
Thanks to its lightweight design at 780g (1,020g with pouch), the +view for LG gram is easy to carry, allowing you to quickly set up a workspace anywhere and enhance your productivity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the +view only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.
Simple setup, seamless fit
The stylish titan silver color of gram +view complements any space and harmonizes seamlessly with the slim design of gram. Its integrated stand, "Kickstand," unfolds easily for quick setup and use anywhere, requiring no additional tools.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Auto-Rotate feature for portrait mode is available after installing the LG Switch app separately.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.
Dive in true sound
Experience richer, more immersive sound with the built-in dual 1.5W speakers of the LG gram +view.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To connect to gram +view, your device must have a USB-C port supporting DisplayPort Alternate Mode and deliver at least 7.5W (5V/1.5A) of power.
*iPhones from the iPhone 15 series and later are compatible.
*It's recommend using a separate PD charger to supply power before connecting it to the gram +view for mobile devices.
*To connect a Nintendo Switch, it must be connected to the docking station before connecting to an external monitor.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.
*HDMI use and speaker output are only available when a PD charger of at least 25W is connected.
*It is recommended to connect a PD adapter of at least 25W (recommended: 45W) to the gram +view before connecting it to a smartphone.
*Some PCs may not be compatible to the gram +view.
*A mini-HDMI to HDMI cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable are included in the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 17MT70 in the LG.com Support Menu.
*LG Switch app installation and support may vary depending on the PC environment.
*The product images and LG Switch app in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the actual product and actual LG Switch app.
Key Spec
Operating System
N/A
Size [cm]
43.18cm
Size [Inch]
17inch
Processor
N/A
Memory
N/A
SSD
N/A
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
Graphic
N/A
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
Product Category
gram +view
Year
Y25
SYSTEM
Graphic
N/A
Operating System
N/A
Processor
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
379.7 x 264.9 x 8.9
Shipping Dimension(mm)
472 x 348 x 69
Shipping weight(kg)
1.20 kg
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.4 x 0.35
weight(lb)
1.72 lbs
Shipping weight(lb)
2.65 lbs
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.6 x 13.7 x 2.7
weight(g)
780 g
DESIGN
Color
- Color: Titan Silver - A part: Al-Mg (Titan Silver) - B part: PC (Black)
DISPLAY
Brightness
350nit
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
Pol
Anti-Glare
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
Response Time
30 ms (Typical)
Size [Inch]
17inch
Size [cm]
43.18cm
Ratio
16:10
SECURITY
SSD Security
N/A
STORAGE
eMMC
N/A
HDD
N/A
MMC Slot
N/A
SSD
N/A
Memory
N/A
SOUND
Audio
N/A
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HP-Out
N/A
USB Type A
N/A
USB Type C
USB 3.2 Gen1x1 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port)
HDMI
HDMI (mini-HDMI port)
DC-in
N/A
RJ45
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
BT
N/A
TV Tuner
N/A
Webcam
N/A
Wireless
N/A
LAN
N/A
BATTERY
Battery
N/A
POWER
AC Adapter
N/A
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Included in Box: Pouch, mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, USB C to C cable, etc
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Dolby Atmos
N/A
LG gram Link
N/A
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
N/A
LG Display Extension
N/A
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
N/A
LG On Screen Display 3
N/A
LG Pen Settings
N/A
LG Security Guard
N/A
Quick Share
N/A
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
N/A
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
N/A
Bamboo Paper
N/A
LG Lively Theme
N/A
gram Chat (AI Voyager)
N/A
LG Easy Guide
N/A
LG Trouble Shooting
N/A
LG Update & Renew
N/A
My gram
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
N/A
Pointing Device
N/A
LED
LED
N/A
THERMAL
Thermal
N/A
BUTTON
Button
Power/Mode, Up/Down button
Recommended Product