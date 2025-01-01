About Cookies on This Site

LG gram +view 17" | Lightweight portable monitor | WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display
LG gram +view 17" | Lightweight portable monitor | WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

LG gram +view 17" | Lightweight portable monitor | WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

17MT70

17MT70
Key Features

  • 17” WQXGA (2560 x 1600) portable Anti-glare IPS display
  • 16:10 Aspect Ratio
  • DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
  • Auto Rotate, Kickstand
  • 780g Lightweight
  • USB Type-C x2 (PD 45W), mini-HDMI
More
LG gram+ view logo

LG gram+ view logo

Expand your view

Enhance your on-the-go experience with LG gram +view. This versatile second screen lets you see more, work efficiently, and collaborate effortlessly.

 

The image shows LG gram +view and LG gram connected. Photoshop work is being done on LG gram, and the same screen is visible on LG gram +view. By using LG gram +view, work can be done more efficiently, making collaboration easier.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.
*If the device is connected via a USB-C port, it must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Delivery (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).

Leading greatness, award winning excellence

A image of 2025 PCMag Readers' Choice Award logo

Best laptop brand of 2025*

Top-rated brand with incredibly high scores in almost every category.

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.

Wide & ClearPortableSeamless workflow

17” 16:10 Large screen

Stretch your vision

A bigger** workstation with a 17-inch screen! Pair it with the 17” LG gram for an ultra-wide 32:10 ratio—smooth multitasking and immersive visuals!

 

LG gram +view and LG gram Pro are connected and working in a 32:10 aspect ratio, each having a 16:10 ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The laptop is sold separately.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
*The 32:10 aspect ratio is applicable when connected to the 43.1 cm gram Pro.
**Compared with the previous 16-inch model.

WQXGA IPS display

Clarity meets creativity

The WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution and DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color coverage work together to deliver professional-level clarity and accurate color reproduction, making every detail stand out with vibrant precision.

 

WQXGA

High resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

Color gamut

350nits (Typ.)

Brightness

1200:1

Contrast

LG gram +view's screen and background feature an underwater image with professional-level clarity and accurate color representation.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide color of DCI-P3 99% (Typ.), you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors while 350nits (Typ.) of brightness accentuate fine textural details.

Glare-free bliss

Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

Collaborate with a second screen

The lightweight and versatile LG gram +view makes it easy to share a screen and work efficiently and collaborate wherever you are.

Screen share
Screen share

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Auto Rotate
Auto Rotate

Auto Rotate mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Multi-tasking
Multi-tasking

Virtually seamless dual display helps your multi-tasking.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**The Auto-Rotate feature for portrait mode is available after installing the LG Switch app separately.

Light carry, big mobility

Thanks to its lightweight design at 780g (1,020g with pouch), the +view for LG gram is easy to carry, allowing you to quickly set up a workspace anywhere and enhance your productivity.

780g

Lightweight

8.9mm

Slim body

A woman is holding a phone in one hand and LG gram +view in the other.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the +view only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.

Simple setup, seamless fit

The stylish titan silver color of gram +view complements any space and harmonizes seamlessly with the slim design of gram. Its integrated stand, "Kickstand," unfolds easily for quick setup and use anywhere, requiring no additional tools.

 

This animation sequentially shows the back of LG gram +view, a scene where the kickstand is used, the front of LG gram +view, and LG gram +view positioned vertically.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Auto-Rotate feature for portrait mode is available after installing the LG Switch app separately.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.

Dive in true sound

Experience richer, more immersive sound with the built-in dual 1.5W speakers of the LG gram +view. 

LG gram +view's screen displays an image of a woman wearing headphones along with sound waves. Other sound waves are present at the top corners of LG gram +view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG gram +view offers two USB Type-C(USB 3.2) ports and a mini HDMI(HDMI Type C) port compatible with various devices for a smooth display. On the left side of the image, there are icons of a laptop, a smartphone, and a gaming console.

Multi ports

Ports for every purpose

LG gram +view offers two USB Type-C ports and a mini HDMI port compatible with various devices for a smooth display. Additionally, the USB Type-C charger can power the +view while charging a connected laptop (up to 45W).

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To connect to gram +view, your device must have a USB-C port supporting DisplayPort Alternate Mode and deliver at least 7.5W (5V/1.5A) of power.
*iPhones from the iPhone 15 series and later are compatible.
*It's recommend using a separate PD charger to supply power before connecting it to the gram +view for mobile devices.
*To connect a Nintendo Switch, it must be connected to the docking station before connecting to an external monitor.
*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.
*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.
*HDMI use and speaker output are only available when a PD charger of at least 25W is connected.
*It is recommended to connect a PD adapter of at least 25W (recommended: 45W) to the gram +view before connecting it to a smartphone.
*Some PCs may not be compatible to the gram +view.
*A mini-HDMI to HDMI cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable are included in the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

 

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 17MT70 in the LG.com Support Menu.
*LG Switch app installation and support may vary depending on the PC environment.
*The product images and LG Switch app in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the actual product and actual LG Switch app.

Print

Key Spec

  • Operating System

    N/A

  • Size [cm]

    43.18cm

  • Size [Inch]

    17inch

  • Processor

    N/A

  • Memory

    N/A

  • SSD

    N/A

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Graphic

    N/A

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram +view

  • Year

    Y25

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    N/A

  • Operating System

    N/A

  • Processor

    N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    379.7 x 264.9 x 8.9

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    472 x 348 x 69

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.20 kg

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.4 x 0.35

  • weight(lb)

    1.72 lbs

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    2.65 lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.6 x 13.7 x 2.7

  • weight(g)

    780 g

DESIGN

  • Color

    - Color: Titan Silver - A part: Al-Mg (Titan Silver) - B part: PC (Black)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Response Time

    30 ms (Typical)

  • Size [Inch]

    17inch

  • Size [cm]

    43.18cm

  • Ratio

    16:10

SECURITY

  • SSD Security

    N/A

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • MMC Slot

    N/A

  • SSD

    N/A

  • Memory

    N/A

SOUND

  • Audio

    N/A

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    N/A

  • USB Type A

    N/A

  • USB Type C

    USB 3.2 Gen1x1 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port)

  • HDMI

    HDMI (mini-HDMI port)

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    N/A

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    N/A

  • Wireless

    N/A

  • LAN

    N/A

BATTERY

  • Battery

    N/A

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    N/A

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Included in Box: Pouch, mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, USB C to C cable, etc

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    N/A

  • LG gram Link

    N/A

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    N/A

  • LG Display Extension

    N/A

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    N/A

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    N/A

  • LG Pen Settings

    N/A

  • LG Security Guard

    N/A

  • Quick Share

    N/A

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    N/A

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    N/A

  • Bamboo Paper

    N/A

  • LG Lively Theme

    N/A

  • gram Chat (AI Voyager)

    N/A

  • LG Easy Guide

    N/A

  • LG Trouble Shooting

    N/A

  • LG Update & Renew

    N/A

  • My gram

    N/A

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    N/A

  • Pointing Device

    N/A

LED

  • LED

    N/A

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    N/A

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power/Mode, Up/Down button

