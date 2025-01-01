LG gram +view 17” | Lightweight portable monitor | WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To connect to gram +view, your device must have a USB-C port supporting DisplayPort Alternate Mode and deliver at least 7.5W (5V/1.5A) of power.

*iPhones from the iPhone 15 series and later are compatible.

*It's recommend using a separate PD charger to supply power before connecting it to the gram +view for mobile devices.

*To connect a Nintendo Switch, it must be connected to the docking station before connecting to an external monitor.

*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.

*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.

*HDMI use and speaker output are only available when a PD charger of at least 25W is connected.

*It is recommended to connect a PD adapter of at least 25W (recommended: 45W) to the gram +view before connecting it to a smartphone.

*Some PCs may not be compatible to the gram +view.

*A mini-HDMI to HDMI cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable are included in the package.