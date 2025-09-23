About Cookies on This Site

LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor
LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ713C

27HJ713C
Key Features

  • 27” IPS 8MP
  • 350nits(Typ.) & sRGB 99%
  • DICOM Part 14
  • Brightness Stabilization
  • Flicker Safe
  • Two-way Pivot
More

Accurate Image Quality for Clinical Review

Superior Image Quality2

Superior Image Quality2

27 IPS 8MP

Superior Image Quality

The 27-inch 8MP IPS display provides the ideal brightness for secondary review. The 178°-wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

Brighter and More Precise2

350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) brightness and sRGB 99&#37 of the color space guarantee brighter, more vivid color expression and better resolution for greater image accuracy.

Medical Images with Ensured Consistency

Compliance with Medical Standards2

DICOM Part 14

Compliance with Medical Standards

The DICOM Part 14 Gamma adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images from various medical imaging modalities, helping more accurate review.  Also, it ensures a 250 nit brightness compliant to the ACR-AAPM-SIIM secondary review brightness guideline*.

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM Secondary Review Brightness Guideline : The secondary review brightness guideline developed collaboratively by the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM).

Consistently Stable Display2

Brightness Stabilization

Consistently Stable Display

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

Enhanced Viewing Comfort

Long Lasting Eye Comfort2

Flicker Safe

Long Lasting Eye Comfort

Flicker Safe technology virtually eliminates flickering to help prevent eye fatigue. This protects the vision of doctors and prevents them from slowing down their work flow.

Ergonomic Design2

Two-Way Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with Two-Way Pivot adjustment realizes an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7kg(10.4lb)

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.5kg(16.5lb)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3kg(22.7lb)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615 x 365.1 x 42.70 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615 x 546.3 x 276.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 504 x 185 mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    352ea/704ea/832ea

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m2

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60601 - 1 / IEC 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601 - 1 / EN 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HW Calibration

    Yes(LG Calibration Studio)

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Brightness stabilization

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 8500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Single-resolution Mode

    YES(8MP)

  • Original-resolution

    8MP

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • LG Calibration Studio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100mm

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Down Height

    49mm

  • Height Range

    150mm

  • Pivot

    Yes(±90°)

  • Swivel

    Yes(±45°)

  • tilt

    Yes(-5~25˚)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
20190415_LG IT Clinical Review Monitor_27HJ713C_Flyer_Low.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.