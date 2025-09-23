LG 27'' 8MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 IPS 8MP
Superior Image Quality
The 27-inch 8MP IPS display provides the ideal brightness for secondary review. The 178°-wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.