LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

Display for breast imaging
21.3-inch 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display
Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
5 Hot Keys
Daisy Chain
Convenience
User-friendly Monitor Stand
Down light & Wall light
High resolution display for breast imaging
High Definition Imaging
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1. Moreover, this monitor showcases vivid color, high definition mammography and breast tomosynthesis images including breast MRI, CT scans and ultrasound, ensuring versatile performance across various medical imaging modalities.
Multi-resolution mode
Set the resolution mode to fit your needs
The various resolution modes (5/3/2MP) of the 21HQ613D allow users to customize their resolution to better fit their respective needs.
Internal front calibration sensor
Consistency in medical images
The front-sensor, supported by calibration software, enables calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment, ensuring stable image quality.
Focus view mode
Focus on the region of interest
Highlight specific parts of the medical image with Focus view mode. Users can easily select and focus on areas of concern with max brightness of screen, while darkening the rest.
Pathology mode
As if you were looking into a microscope
With Pathology mode, this diagnostic monitor provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.
Streamlined and efficient workflow
5 Hot Keys
Intuitive Control
The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. They provide fast and easy way to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.
Presence sensor
Convenient power management
The presence sensor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected for 5 minutes, contributing to convenient power management.
Daisy chain
Simple connection for a clutter-free workspace
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
User convenience
User-friendly monitor stand
21HQ613D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.
*Auto pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.
Down light & Wall light
Ideal diagnostic workspace
Down /Wall light mode enhances readability of documents below monitor even in low-light environments.
Auto luminance sensor
Automatically adjusts screen brightness
21HQ613D features an Auto luminance sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting. <br/>
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.45
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.85
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 473.4 x 78
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
524 x 577 x 296
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216 / 504 / 672
CONNECTIVITY
DVI-D
Yes(1ea)
DisplayPort
Yes (In 2ea / Out 1ea)
Daisy Chain
Yes (5MP/48Hz)
USB Upstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DVI
Yes (In 1ea Dual link)
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
21.3
Resolution
2048 x 2560
Aspect Ratio
4:5
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.165 X 0.165 mm
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100cd/m²
Color Bit
10bit
Surface Treatment
AG, 3H
STANDARD
RoHS
Yes
REACH
Yes
WEEE
Yes
MFDS
Yes
UL (cUL)
Yes
IEC (IEC 60601 - 1 / IEC 60601 - 1 - 2)
Yes
EN (EN 60601 - 1 / EN 60601 - 1 - 2)
Yes
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Yes
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
Yes
CE
MDR
FDA
510(K)(Class II)
ISO13485
Yes
FEATURES
HW Calibration
Yes
Auto Brightness
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes (Text Mode)
Super Resolution+
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
DICOM Compliant
Yes
Hot Key
Yes (5 keys)
Brightness stabilization
600 cd/m²
Presence Sensor
Yes
Front Sensor
Yes
Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
Pathology Mode
Yes
Focus View
Yes
Light Box Mode
Yes
Lighting
Yes (Down/ Wall)
Multi-resolution Mode
Yes (5MP /3MP /2MP)
Original-resolution
5MP
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
LG Calibration Studio Medical
Yes
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DC Output
19V @6.32A
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
Borderless Design
Normal
Height Range [mm]
110 mm
Mechanical Power Switch
Yes
One Click Stand
Yes
Pivot
Yes(±90°)
Swivel
Yes(±15°)
tilt
Yes(-5°~20˚)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
Yes
USB A to B
Yes
Adapter
Yes
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
