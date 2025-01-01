About Cookies on This Site

27” IPS Full HD monitor
27” IPS Full HD monitor

27” IPS Full HD monitor

27BA400
LG 27” IPS Full HD monitor, 27BA400
Key Features

  • 27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • Built-in speakers
  • Low blue light & Flicker safe
  • Color weakness mode
  • OnScreen Control
More

Multi-purpose monitors for various workspace

This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, customer service, and libraries, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.

Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the office.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the call center.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the library.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the office.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the call center.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the library.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the office.

Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the call center.

Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the library.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

27” Full HD IPS display

Accurate color at wide angles

LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide accurate color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

The Full HD IPS monitor is on the desk, showing clear and accurate color images on its screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Smooth workflow

100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time

A fast 100Hz refresh rate provides smooth loading in various programs, elevating work productivity. Also, you can enjoy realistic videos with reduced screen stuttering and motion blur, thanks to the fast 5ms response time.

Low blue light

Reader Mode, with low blue light that adjusts color temperature and luminance, helps to lessen eye fatigue and provides comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker safe

Flicker safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable workstation by reducing eye strain during extended use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above features may vary depending on the actual conditions of use as experienced by the individual user.

The monitor screen shows a video conference, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor.

Built-in speakers

All set for virtual meetings

The 27BA400 comes with built-in speakers, eliminating the need for extra speaker installations when participating in web conferences or watching videos.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately).

fingerheart icon.

Better life for all

27BA400 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR certified

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT® registered

    EPEAT® registered

  • Off

  • On

Color weakness mode

Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast, allowing it easy to differentiate between red and green. This is particularly helpful in graphs or comparative data, where users have difficulty distinguishing color differences.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    68.6cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • EPA

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • CB

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    BRONZE

  • ErP

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    CEC, PCF Report

  • TCO

    YES

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • TUV-GS

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    FHD

  • Year

    Y24

  • Category

    FHD

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw (2EA)

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.6cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    81.59

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Color Weakness, Cinema, Game

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Switch

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    56~100Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    48~100Hz

  • Location

    Back(Horizontal)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

POWER

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    20W

  • DC Output

    19V / 1.3A

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    22W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • tilt

    5~15º

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Matt Black

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Matt Black

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Matt Black

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Matt Black

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Matt Black

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 454.9 x 190

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 362.5 x 56.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    670 x 150 x 443

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.5kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.2kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    560/1176/1344

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.