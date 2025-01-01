About Cookies on This Site

27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor
27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27BA45U
Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
  • 2xHDMI, DisplayPort support
  • LG Switch app
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot adjustable stand
More
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine display. Our monitor supports UHD 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits (Typ.) of brightness, and a 3-side borderless design, making it ideal for various professional settings.

On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Usability

HDMI & DisplayPort
LG Switch app

Comfort and Trust

Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression with the UHD (3840x2160) 4K IPS display, and enhance work productivity with wide-angle viewing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%

See amazing colors

Our monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and a DCI-P3 90% wide color gamut, delivering precise levels of color and brightness for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

Multi ports

A variety of interface

Our monitor's HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility helps you easily connect various devices for an efficient desk setup.

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility is based on various internal device tests by LG.
*HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package, but the included cables may vary depending on product specifications or sales region.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 3-side thin bezel design with a slim stand seamlessly blends into your workspace, offering an ideal working experience with convenient tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

Borderless Design icon.

Borderless Design

3-side borderless

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for All

27BA45U complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR certified
    • ENERGY STAR certified
  • EPEAT® registered

    EPEAT® registered

*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • EPA

    YES

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    BRONZE

  • ErP

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y25

  • Category

    UHD

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCIP3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness / (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Switch

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    40~60Hz

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    40~60Hz

  • Location

    Rear

POWER

  • DC Output

    40W(19V/2.1A)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Pivot

    Clockwise

  • Swivel

    45°（±3）~45°（±3）

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • tilt

    5（±3） ~ 21 º（±3）

  • Height Range [mm]

    0~150mm

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Black

  • Down Height [mm]

    45.4mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x539.2x253.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694*217*451

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.4

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    360EA/756EA/924EA

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.