27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine display. Our monitor supports UHD 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits (Typ.) of brightness, and a 3-side borderless design, making it ideal for various professional settings.
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colors
Our monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and a DCI-P3 90% wide color gamut, delivering precise levels of color and brightness for a truly immersive viewing experience.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Multi ports
A variety of interface
Our monitor's HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility helps you easily connect various devices for an efficient desk setup.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.
*HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility is based on various internal device tests by LG.
*HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package, but the included cables may vary depending on product specifications or sales region.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with a slim stand seamlessly blends into your workspace, offering an ideal working experience with convenient tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.
Visual comfort
Better life for All
27BA45U complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website
Key Spec
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
EPA
YES
TUV-TYPE
YES
FCC-B
YES
EPEAT (USA)
BRONZE
VCCI (for Japan)
YES
CB
YES
EPEAT (Germany)
BRONZE
ErP
YES
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y25
Category
UHD
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Adapter (Color)
Black
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H)*0.1554(V)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCIP3 86% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
Picture Mode
(SDR) Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness / (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Switch
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3pole (Sound Only)
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
DP (w/o VRR)
40~60Hz
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
HDMI (w/o VRR)
40~60Hz
Location
Rear
POWER
DC Output
40W(19V/2.1A)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Pivot
Clockwise
Swivel
45°（±3）~45°（±3）
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
tilt
5（±3） ~ 21 º（±3）
Height Range [mm]
0~150mm
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
Black
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black
Color (Stand Base)
Black
Color (Stand Body)
Black
Down Height [mm]
45.4mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x539.2x253.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694*217*451
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.4
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
360EA/756EA/924EA
