27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Contact us

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Contact us

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27BP85UK
Key Features

  • 27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • USB Type-C™
  • Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
More

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

 

The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color

Space

27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

 

The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion

  • SDR

  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

 

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio

LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB Type-C™ cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.

Display pictogram.

4K

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Transfer

Power delivery pictogram.

Up to 90W

of Power Delivery

charging pictogram.

Charging All Devices

with One Cable

Easy Control and Connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27BP85UK boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF

  • ON

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

  • OFF

  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.<br/>

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

 

 

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Tilt

Tilt

Pivot

Pivot

Height

Height

Ergonomic Design
Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • EPA

    YES

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    YES

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    YES

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • CCC (for china)

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    Displayport

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    0

  • Category

    UHD

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    White

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    163.18

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Live Color Low Blue Light

    0

  • OSD Language

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, sRGB, DCIP3, Calibration 1/2 (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG Switch

    0

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    2x USB3.2 Gen1

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    40~60Hz

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    40~60Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    Basic:48~60Hz/Extended:40~60Hz

  • Location

    Rear

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    40~60Hz

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    NA

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    NA

  • DC Output

    210W (19.5V / 10.8A)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    23.5

MECHANICAL

  • Pivot

    Clockwise

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • tilt

    5~20º

  • Height Range [mm]

    110mm

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    White Texture

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Silver Texture

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Silver Texture

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.9kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    352ea / 726ea / 792 ea

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.