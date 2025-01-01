About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34BA75QE
Key Features

  • 34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
  • Built-in power and speakers
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel adjustable stand
More
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved logo.

34" WQHD IPS display

Vivid color at wide angles

LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10

Usability

Built-in power and speakers
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor, featuring a 3800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio, provides you with more screen real estate and elevates your work efficiency. You can have multiple files open side by side and view extended rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.

 

A 21:9 WQHD curved monitor displays Photoshop and PowerPoint, and its large screen allows multiple programs to be used simultaneously, increasing work efficiency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Picture By Picture (PBP)

One screen, multiple views

34BA75QE allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

 

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Multi devices, one monitor

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

 

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

USB Type-C™

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

 

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

(Up to 90W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

The 34BA75QE offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.
2 x HDMI

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort

DisplayPort

4 x USB 3.0 Downstream

4 x USB Downstream

USB Upstream

USB Upstream

USB Type-C™

USB Type-C™

LAN

LAN

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*USB-C and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Integrated power module

Fully use your desk

With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, clutter-free layout. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

The monitor screen shows a video conference, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor. In the bottom left corner, there is a MaxxAudio® logo.

Built-in FHD webcam, mic, and speakers

All set for virtual meetings

The 34BA75QE supports built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®, eliminating the need for extra speaker installations when participating in web conferences or watching videos.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Swivel for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~21°

Swivel adjustable icon.

 Height

150mm

Pivot adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Image showing One Click Stand, Tilt, Height, and Swivel view of the monitors.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Better life for all

Better life for all

34BA75QE complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

TCO certified

TCO certified

ENERGY STAR certified

ENERGY STAR certified

EPEAT® registered

PCF certified

  • Off

  • On

Color Weakness Mode

Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast to help users with color vision deficiencies, making it easier to distinguish between red and green.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    86.72 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    4x USB3.2 Gen1

  • USB Upstream Port

    1x USB3.2 Gen1

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440X1440@ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    59 ~60Hz

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    59 ~60Hz

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    59 ~60Hz

  • HDMI Version

    2

  • Location

    Rear / Side

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 482 x 203 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7*364.4*83.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.7kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.5kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    216ea / 504ea / 630ea

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Size [cm]

    86.72 cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    109.68

FEATURES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    KVM, PBP, Ethernet

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

INFO

  • Product name

    WQHD

  • Year

    Y24

  • Category

    UltraWide

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • tilt

    5 ~ +21 °

  • Swivel

    ±45º

  • Height Range [mm]

    150mm

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black Texture

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Black Texture

  • Down Height [mm]

    13mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    20.5V, 9A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    29W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    NA

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    Builtin Power

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    29W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • EPA

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • CB

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    BRONZE

  • ErP

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    CEC, PCF Report

  • TCO

    YES

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • TUV-GS

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG Switch

    YES

